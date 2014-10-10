Digital Commerce Platform Industry Report gives Extensive Primary Research along with the Detailed Analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by Various Industry Experts, Key Opinion Leaders to gain a deeper insight of the Digital Commerce Platform Market Performance.

Digital commerce platforms facilitate purchasing transactions over the Web, and support the creation and development of customer relationships across multiple retail, wholesale, mobile, direct and indirect sales, call center, and digital sales channels. Increasing preference of consumers towards online shopping is propelling the demand for digital commerce globally. Digital commerce helps organizations to generate revenue through digital channels by incorporating mobile commerce and mobile payments.

The rapid prominence of the e-commerce industry coupled with enhanced customer experiences are anticipated to be the major driving factors for the digital commerce platform market. Complex functional integrations are anticipated to pose unique challenges to the growth of digital commerce platform market in the coming years. However, the growing prominence in the developing countries would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the digital commerce platform market.

The reports cover key developments in the Digital Commerce Platform market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Digital Commerce Platform market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Digital Commerce Platform market in the global market.

Key Players Leading the Market

Demandware (Salesforce.com)

Digital River, Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Kooomo, SaaS Ltd

Magento

Netsuite, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAPHybris

Sappi Limited

The “Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital Commerce Platform industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Digital Commerce Platform market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global Digital Commerce Platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Digital Commerce Platform market.

The global digital commerce platform market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the digital commerce platform market is segmented into Business to Consumer (B2C), Business to Business (B2B), Consumer to Business (C2B), and Consumer to Consumer (C2C). The digital commerce platform market on the basis of the application is classified into BFSI, retail, IT and telecommunication, travel and tourism, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Commerce Platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Digital Commerce Platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Digital Commerce Platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Digital Commerce Platform market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Digital Commerce Platform Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Digital Commerce Platform Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Digital Commerce Platform Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Digital Commerce Platform Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

