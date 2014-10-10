Outplacement Services Industry Report gives Extensive Primary Research along with the Detailed Analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by Various Industry Experts, Key Opinion Leaders to gain a deeper insight of the Outplacement Services Market Performance.

Laying off employees is a tough decision for any organization but is often required to compete in the tough and highly competitive market conditions. Lay-off creates an emotional experience for both, the employers as well as the employees and creates a delicate situation in the organization. An organization that aims to be concerned about its employees, hires the services of outplacement service providers that tend to reorient the careers of outgoing employees. Outplacement are the support services that are needed by an organization for their exiting employees to help them transition into new jobs as well as reorient themselves in the market.

The increasing competence in the market coupled with the need of organizations to maintain their reputations and rising redundancies of employees owing to growing adoptions of automations are anticipated to be the major driving factors for the outplacement services market. Complex procedures involved for implementing outplacement services is anticipated to pose unique challenge to the growth of outplacement services market in the coming years. However, the growing prominence in the developing countries would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the outplacement services market.

The reports cover key developments in the Outplacement Services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Outplacement Services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Outplacement Services market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Adecco Group

Careerarc Group Llc

Careerpro Inc.

Connor

Husys Consulting Limited

Hays

Hudson Global Inc

Manpowergroup

Mercer LLC

Randstad

The “Global Outplacement Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Outplacement Services market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Outplacement Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Outplacement Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global outplacement services market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user industry. Based on type, the outplacement services market is segmented into traditional outplacement and virtual outplacement. The outplacement services market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified into BFSI, retail, IT and telecommunication, Government, hospitality, manufacturing, oil and gas, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Outplacement Services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Outplacement Services Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Outplacement Services market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Outplacement Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Outplacement Services Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Outplacement Services Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Outplacement Services Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Outplacement Services Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

