Global nut ingredients market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Nut Ingredients Market By Type (Peanut, Almond, Walnut, Cashew, Pistachio, Pecan, Hazelnut, Others), Form (Roasted, Paste, Granular), Application (Snacks & Bar, Chocolate & Confectionery, Meals & Meal Centers, Bakery Products, Desserts & Ice Cream, Dairy, Breakfast Cereals, Beverages, Spreads, Sauces & Seasonings, Others), End User (Industrial, Commercial), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026;

Market Definition: Global Nut Ingredients Market

Nut ingredients are extremely versatile for the formulation of the product as they offer taste and health benefits, making them the preferred choice of food manufacturers as well as consumers. Food and beverage manufacturers are inventing new product introductions with nuts such as cashews, almonds, and walnuts. The food types in which nut ingredients are used are snacks & bars, dairy products, desserts, confectioneries, cereals, bakery products and beverages.

Top Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Olam International,

Barry Callebaut,

Blue Diamond Growers,

Mariani Nut Company,

Kanegrade Ltd.,

Bergin Friut and Nut Company,

LBNUTS AG,

Fruisec,

Royal Nut Company. ,

B.S. Foods Ltd.,

Terri Lynn

many others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Blue Diamond Almonds Global Ingredients Division has launched best quality almond oil for the food ingredients market. The clean and mild flavor of Blue Diamond Almond Oil can be used across multiple applications and food categories. This product launch will help in expansion of the market.

In January 2017, In ISM trade fair in Cologne La Morella Nuts (Spain) has launched a new variety of freshly deshelled organic Mediterranean nuts. La Morella Nuts (Spain), is a subsidiary of Barry Callebaut Group (Switzerland), is a leading nut specialist which will enlarge high quality nuts product portfolio with a new range which comprises of freshly deshelled, organic Mediterranean nuts.

Market Segmentations:

Global Nut Ingredients Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Form

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Peanut,

Walnut,

Almond,

Cashew,

Hazelnut,

Pistachio,

Pecan,

Others

By Form

Granular,

Paste,

Roasted

By End-Use

Snacks & bar,

chocolate & confectionery,

bakery products,

spreads,

sauces & seasonings,

desserts & ice cream,

meals & meal centers,

breakfast cereals,

dairy,

beverages,

Others

By Distribution Channel

Industrial,

Commercial

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Nut Ingredients Market

Some of the prominent players operating in this market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Olam International, Barry Callebaut, Blue Diamond Growers, Mariani Nut Company, Kanegrade Ltd., Bergin Friut and Nut Company, LBNUTS AG, Fruisec, Royal Nut Company. , H.B.S. Foods Ltd., Terri Lynn and many others.

