The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The advent of self-driving cars is said to have a long-lasting impact on the vehicle ownership infrastructure and the automotive industry in the near future. Continuous developments in wireless communication technology and cellular communications have laid down a strong foundation for the overall development of the autonomous vehicle market.

Automotive giants such as Tesla and BMW have led the advancements in the autonomous vehicle industry and have commercialized the production of semi-autonomous vehicles. The current features in the semi-autonomous vehicle include auto-pilot and self-parking among others.

Growing applications and advancements in the artificial intelligence (AI) technology, light detection and ranging, RADAR sensing and wireless communication technology are anticipated to drive the market for autonomous vehicles in the coming years. However, the less developed ecosystem infrastructure in the developing and under-developed economies is anticipated to pose a challenge in the growth of autonomous vehicle market.

Further, increasing technological advancements in the communication infrastructure globally are expected to provide significant opportunities for the players operating in the autonomous vehicle market.

The global autonomous vehicle market is segmented on the basis of autonomy level and application. Based on autonomy level, the autonomous vehicle market is segmented into Level-3, Level-4 and Level-5. On the basis of application, the autonomous vehicle market is segmented into Consumer, Robo Taxi, Self-driving Bus, Ride Hail and Ride Share.

Top Dominating Key Players: BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Groupe SA, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group and Volvo-Autoliv-Ericsson-Zenuity alliance

The Autonomous Vehicle Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

