The demand for smart power distribution systems is gaining momentum with the increasing automation trend across the globe. Government initiatives for smart cities have resulted in the transformation of traditional distributed systems to smart power distribution systems. Deployment of remote-controlled switches and smart meters is further encouraging the demand, fueling the market growth. The adoption of intelligent devices and smart grids is expected to offer growth prospects to the manufacturers in the near future.

The smart power distribution systems market is anticipated to witness the massive growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the depletion of fossil fuels and increasing consumer awareness towards reducing carbon footprint. Moreover, developments in the grid infrastructure are further expected to propel the market growth. On the other hand, smart city initiatives in developing countries would showcase significant opportunities for the key players active in the smart power distribution systems market during the forecast period.

The global smart power distribution systems market is segmented on the basis of component and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart power distribution systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart power distribution systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Leading Key Players:

ABB Ltd

Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated)

Cisco Systems Inc

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tech Mahindra Ltd

The report analyzes factors affecting smart power distribution systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smart power distribution systems market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the smart power distribution systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from smart power distribution systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart power distribution systems in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart power distribution systems market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart power distribution systems companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

