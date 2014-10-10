Global focused ion beam (FIB) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.07% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand of FIB from semiconductor industry and technological and development are the factor for the market growth. Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market By Ion Source (Iridium, Gold, Gallium, Others), Application (Failure Analysis, Material Science, Nanofabrication, Device Modification, Circuit Edit, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 ;

The market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026.

Top key players:

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation; Eurofins Scientific; Fibics Incorporated; Thermo Fisher Scientific.; Carl Zeiss AG; zeroK NanoTech; Nanolab Technologies, Inc.; TESCAN; JEOL Ltd; Sandia National Laboratories; Nanolab Technologies, Inc.; Raith GmbH;

The Focused Ion Beam (FIB) column is an optical device that focuses and scans an intensified ion beam on a vacuum chamber specimen. They are usually similar to scanning electron microscope. They are mainly used for scanning ion images by collecting the secondary electrons (SE) produced by incident ion and sample surface interaction and to sputter the material surface locally in order to produce arbitrary nanostructures directly. Some of the common ion sources are iridium, gallium, gold and other. They are widely used in applications such as material science, failure analysis, nanofabrication, circuit edit among others.

By Ion Source Iridium Gold Gallium Others By Application Failure Analysis Material Science Nanofabrication Device Modification Circuit Edit Others



Global focused ion beam (FIB) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of focused ion beam (FIB) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

