Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are LANXESS, BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC., Raveshia Group, Applied Minerals, Inc, CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Hunan Sanhuan Pigment Co., Ltd., Chemipol ( Kothari Group Of Industries), Golchha Oxides Pvt Ltd., Dhirajlal And Company, Proquimac, Selective Minerals and Color Industries Private Limited., Xinxiang Rongbo Pigment Science & Technology Co.,Ltd, G. T. B. Plast India, SHENGHUA GROUP DEQING HUAYUAN PIGMENT.

Global iron oxide pigment market is set to witness substantial CAGR of 5.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Drivers and Restraints of the Iron Oxide Pigment market

Market Drivers:

Increasing urbanization and infrastructural development will drive the market growth

Growing package industry will also accelerate the growth of this market

Increasing income and improvement in lifestyle will enhance the market growth

Rising usage of iron oxide pigment in cosmetics industries to produce shampoos, soap, cream and lotion also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Health issues associated with the use and manufacturing of iron oxide pigment will restrain market growth

Fluctuation in the cost of the raw material will also hamper the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Company profile section of players such as LANXESS, BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC., Raveshia Group, Applied Minerals, Inc, CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Hunan Sanhuan Pigment Co., Ltd., Chemipol ( Kothari Group Of Industries), Golchha Oxides Pvt Ltd., Dhirajlal And Company, Proquimac, Selective Minerals and Color Industries Private Limited., Xinxiang Rongbo Pigment Science & Technology Co.,Ltd, G. T. B. Plast India, SHENGHUA GROUP DEQING HUAYUAN PIGMENT.

Global Iron Oxide Pigment Market Segmentation:

By Type: Natural, Synthetic

By Color: Red, Black, Yellow, Others

By End- Users: Coatings, Construction, Paper, Plastics, Textile, Others

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Iron Oxide Pigmentare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Iron Oxide Pigment Manufacturers

Iron Oxide Pigment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Iron Oxide Pigment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

