Global Bancassurance Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Bancassurance Market is valued at approximately USD 1103 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.42% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Bancassurance Market is continuously growing on surging rate in global scenario over the upcoming years. Bancassurance is an agreement between a bank and an insurance company which allow the insurance company to sell its products to the bank’s client. In this agreement, bank staff and tellers (an employee of bank who involved in deal directly with the customers) become the point of sale and point of contact for the customer. Bank earn additional revenue by selling the products of insurance companies and insurance companies expand their consumer base without increasing their sales strength or by paying commission to the agents and brokers. Substantial driving factors of global Bancassurance market include enhancement in product portfolio of banks, higher economic growth and increasing middle class population. In addition, increase in mobile surfing and mounting penetration of internet are also anticipated to fuel the growth of market over the forecast years. Bancassurance offers various benefits to customers such as enhanced convenience, one stop shop for all financial needs, innovative and better products range and more credible solutions. It also offers enriched customer environment, revenue diversification, increase in volume and profit, improved brand equity and establish sales-oriented culture and so on. These benefits are also aiding the growth of bancassurance across the world. The restraining factors of global Bancassurance market are risk associated with reputation of banks and stringent rules and regulation across some regions.
Key regions considered for the regional analysis of global bancassurance market includes Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Bancassurance market due to growing investment by European banks. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to improving product portfolios of banks and growing internet penetration in the region. The Latin America and Africa also witnessing significant growth in the upcoming years.
The market players included in this report are:
- American Express
- BNP Paribas Cardiff
- Banco Santander
- Lloyds Bank Group
- Citigroup
- Crdit Agricole
- ING
- Wells Fargo
- ABN AMRO
- Intesa Sanpaolo
- ANZ
- Banco Bradesco
- Barclays
- Credit Mutuel
- HSBC
The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
- Life Bancassurance
- Non-Life Bancassurance
By Application:
- Old
- Adults
- Children
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Contents
Global Bancassurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Global Bancassurance Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3 Global Bancassurance Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Global Bancassurance Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Bancassurance Market, by Type
Chapter 6 Global Bancassurance Market, by Application
Chapter 7 Global Bancassurance Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)
8.2. Top Market Strategies
8.3. Company Profiles
8.3.1. American Express
8.3.2. Banco Santander
8.3.3. BNP Paribas Cardiff
8.3.4. Citigroup
8.3.5. Crdit Agricole
8.3.6. HSBC
8.3.7. ING
8.3.8. Wells Fargo
8.3.9. ABN AMRO
8.3.10. ANZ
8.3.11. Banco Bradesco
8.3.12. Barclays
8.3.13. Credit Mutuel
8.3.14. Intesa Sanpaolo
8.3.15. Lloyds Bank Group
Chapter 9 Research Process
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and forecast the market size of Global Bancassurance in global market.
- To analyse the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
- To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
- To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
