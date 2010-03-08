Global Bancassurance Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Bancassurance Market is valued at approximately USD 1103 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.42% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Bancassurance Market is continuously growing on surging rate in global scenario over the upcoming years. Bancassurance is an agreement between a bank and an insurance company which allow the insurance company to sell its products to the bank’s client. In this agreement, bank staff and tellers (an employee of bank who involved in deal directly with the customers) become the point of sale and point of contact for the customer. Bank earn additional revenue by selling the products of insurance companies and insurance companies expand their consumer base without increasing their sales strength or by paying commission to the agents and brokers. Substantial driving factors of global Bancassurance market include enhancement in product portfolio of banks, higher economic growth and increasing middle class population. In addition, increase in mobile surfing and mounting penetration of internet are also anticipated to fuel the growth of market over the forecast years. Bancassurance offers various benefits to customers such as enhanced convenience, one stop shop for all financial needs, innovative and better products range and more credible solutions. It also offers enriched customer environment, revenue diversification, increase in volume and profit, improved brand equity and establish sales-oriented culture and so on. These benefits are also aiding the growth of bancassurance across the world. The restraining factors of global Bancassurance market are risk associated with reputation of banks and stringent rules and regulation across some regions.

Key regions considered for the regional analysis of global bancassurance market includes Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Bancassurance market due to growing investment by European banks. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to improving product portfolios of banks and growing internet penetration in the region. The Latin America and Africa also witnessing significant growth in the upcoming years.

The market players included in this report are:

American Express

BNP Paribas Cardiff

Banco Santander

Lloyds Bank Group

Citigroup

Crdit Agricole

ING

Wells Fargo

ABN AMRO

Intesa Sanpaolo

ANZ

Banco Bradesco

Barclays

Credit Mutuel

HSBC

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Life Bancassurance

Non-Life Bancassurance

By Application:

Old

Adults

Children

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

