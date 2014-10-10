The Bike and Scooter Rental Market to 2027 highlights the key growth strategies adopted by the leading players of the Bike and Scooter Rental industry in the competitive landscape, including their key developments and profile. The study evaluates current trends and analyses drivers, restraints, and opportunities during the forecast period. The Bike and Scooter Rental Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

The rising demand for micro mobility and pollution-free mode of transportation is driving the demand for bike and scooter rental services worldwide. The increasing traffic congestion, need for economical commute options, strict government emission regulations are some of the other factors that are expected to boost the demand further during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Due to the growing concern regarding environmental protection, the governments of various countries are supporting the development of electric vehicles worldwide. Hence, the rising government initiatives to boost the adoption of environment friendly vehicles and electric vehicles are anticipated to drive the growth of global bike and scooter rental market.

Leading companies profiled in the report include: Bird Rides, Cityscoot, JUMP by Uber, Lime, Lyft, Mobike, nextbike GmbH, Spin, Vancouver Bike Share, Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd.

The bike and scooter rental market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising traffic congestion in cities and increasing demand for budget friendly as well as sustainable mode of transportation. However, lack of infrastructure to support micromobility could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. On the other hand, the increasing popularity of electric vehicles and other environmental friendly modes of transportation are anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the global bike and scooter rental market in the coming years.

The automotive and transportation industry is witnessing advancements on a continuous scale. Technological innovations and urbanization are key drivers propelling the growth of this sector. The development of Bike and Scooter Rental are expected to drive in the market in the future. Bike and Scooter Rental is further likely to prove revolutionary for the automotive and transportation industry.

The global bike and scooter rental market is segmented on the basis of service, propulsion, operational model, vehicle type, and geography. On the basis of service, the market is segmented into pay-as-you-go and subscription based. By propulsion, the market is segmented into pedal, electric, and gasoline. On the basis of operational model, the market is segmented into dockless and station-based. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into bike and scooter.

The Bike and Scooter Rental Market is segmented based on service, propulsion, operational model, vehicle type, and geography. The report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

