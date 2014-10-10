Market Analysis: Global Airway Management Device Market

The Global Airway Management Device Market is expected to reach USD 2.34 billion by 2025, from USD 1.5 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Airway Management Device Market

Some of the major players operating in the global airway management device market are Medtronic, Smiths Group, Teleflex, Ambu, Karl Storz, Flexicare, Verathon (A Part of Roper Technologies), Olympus , Intersurgical , Sunmed , Vyaire Medical, VBM Medizintechnik, Smiths Medical, Medline Industries Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Ireland) Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA), C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA), ConvaTec (United Kingdom), GE Healthcare (USA), Intersurgical Ltd. (UK), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) amongst others.

Global Airway Management Device Market, By Device type (Supraglottic Device (Laryngeal Mask Airway & Oropharyngeal Airway), Infraglottic Device(Tracheostomy Tube and Endotracheal Tube), Resuscitators, Laryngoscopes), End User (Hospital Care & Homecare), Patient Age (Adult and Pediatric), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025;

Market Definition: Global Airway Management Device Market

Airway management is the technique which improves the life of the people suffering from respiratory disorders or from obstruction in airway. Management of airway is very crucial to prevent any respiratory infection or issues related to ventilation for the betterment of life. The obstruction in airway may lead to fatalities if not treated in time. Airway related problems are very common in any surgical interventions of cervical spine, neck, trauma, bariatric, obstetric, cardiovascular, orthopedics and other surgeries. The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases has shown substantial growth in global airway management device market.

For instance, according to World Health Organization, more than 3 million people die each year from COPDs, an estimated 6% of all deaths worldwide. There have been tremendous technological advancements in the field of airway management device in the last decade. For instance, Teleflex (U.S) has introduced laryngeal mask airway (LMA) protector airway, a highly versatile single-use laryngeal mask that combines our most advanced airway management innovations for patient care and safety in one easy-to-use device.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases

Increasing demand for emergency care

High incidence of preterm babies

Increasing adoption rate of new technologies and well organized healthcare.

Market Segmentation: Global Airway Management Device Market

The global airway management device market is segmented based on device type, end user, patient age and geography.

Based on device type, the market is segmented into supraglottic device, infraglottic device and resuscitators, laryngoscope. The supraglottic devices segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of device type into laryngeal mask airway & oropharyngeal airway. The device type segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of, infraglottic device into tracheostomy tube and endotracheal tube.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into homecare and hospital care, ambulatory centers, clinics, community healthcare and, others. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into retail and direct tenders.

On the basis of patient age, the market is segmented into adult and pediatric

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Key Developments in the Market:

Most airway management in anaesthesia was safe, but infrequent disasters still occured and these were brought in focus by the 4th National Audit Project (NAP4) of the Royal College of Anaesthetists and Difficult Airway Society (DAS).

In Nov 2015, Medtronic (U.S) acquired Scotland’s Aircraft Medical, a maker of video laryngoscopes to facilitate successful intubation of breathing tubes into the trachea, for $110 million in cash.

Competitive Analysis: Global Airway Management Device Market

The global airway management device market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes global airway management device market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

Research Methodology: Global Airway Management Device Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

