ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced "Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market" report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (ServiceNow Citrix Systems BMC Software HPE Ivanti IBM Axios Systems Cherwell Software CA Technologies Hornbill Alemba LogMein Efecte Freshworks SysAid Atlassian ManageEngine Micro Focus Microsoft EasyVista)

Description

Scope of the Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Report:

The global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Segment by Type, covers

Service Portfolio Management

Configuration & Change Management

Operations & Performance Management

Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & Consumer Goods

Table of Contents

1 Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM)

1.2 Classification of Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) by Types

1.2.1 Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Service Portfolio Management

1.2.4 Configuration & Change Management

1.2.5 Operations & Performance Management

1.3 Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 IT & Telecommunication

1.3.4 Retail & Consumer Goods

1.4 Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cloud IT Ser

Continued….

