The target acquisition systems are in high demand for increased use in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) applications. The growing need for border surveillance and rising demands for artillery systems in the military are key factors fuelling the market demand. Manufacturers are focusing on partnerships and new product launches. North America is likely to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to heavy demand from US Defense and the presence of defensive players.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Target Acquisition Systems market on a Global perspective, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue.

Key market players mentioned in the report:-

BAE Systems plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Instro Precision Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

Kearfott Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Safran SA

Thales SA

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Target Acquisition Systems market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Trends, Opportunities and Application are elucidated in detail portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Target Acquisition Systems market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after gauging the political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Target Acquisition Systems market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Target Acquisition Systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend, effecting the market during the forecast period.

The global target acquisition systems market is segmented on the basis of platform, range, and end use. Based on platform, the market is segmented as land, airborne, and naval. On the basis of the range, the market is segmented as long range target acquisition systems, medium range target acquisition systems, and short range target acquisition systems. The market on the basis of the end use is classified as military and homeland security.

