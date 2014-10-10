Market Analysis: Global Human Identification Market

Global human identification market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements currently underway in the market along with increased support from government authorities to organizations providing these services.

Market Definition: Global Human Identification Market

Human identification is an application of life sciences branch which is used to analyze the DNA samples for forensic investigations and identification of individuals. Although, these services do not just help in creating a database of criminals, they also help in the identification of humans that have suffered in disasters, where the need for detecting their identity in a short space of time is important.

Key Market Competitors: Global Human Identification Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global human identification market are Thermo Fisher Scientific; QIAGEN; Promega Corporation; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; New England Biolabs; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Illumina, Inc.; LGC Limited; NMS Labs; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Hamilton Company; Eurofins Scientific; PerkinElmer Inc.; Tecan Trading AG; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Ciro Manufacturing Corporation; Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation; Sorenson Forensics; DNA Diagnostics Center; INNOGENOMICS TECHNOLOGIES; PT&C Forensic Consulting Services P.A.; Genex Diagnostics Inc. and Bode Cellmark Forensics, Inc.

Market Restraints

High cost of instruments and services of human identification is expected to restrain the growth

Lack of budgets allocated to further the advancements in human identification market; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Human Identification Market

By Product & Service

Consumables Assay Kits Electrophoresis Kits DNA Identification Kits DNA Extraction Kits DNA Quantification Kits Genomic DNA Purification Kits Rapid DNA Analysis Others Lab Reagents & Chemicals General Buffers Others

Services

Instruments Thermal Cyclers Real-Time PCR Instruments Tips, Tubes, Strips & Accessories Spin Filters, Columns & Purification Plates Others

Software

By Technology

Capillary Electrophoresis

Microfluidics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Nucleic Acid Purification & Extraction

Automated Liquid Handling

Microarrays

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Rapid DNA Analysis

Others

By Application

Forensic Applications Offender DNA Data Basing Forensic DNA Casework Missing Person Investigations Disaster Victim Identification

Paternity Identification

Others Genetic Studies Population Studies Others



By End-User

Forensic Laboratories

Research Centers, Academic & Government Institutes

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Market Drivers

Increasing demand for advanced products and analysis systems which results in efficient and low-cost services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing levels of marketing & promotional activities by the major manufacturers expanding their presence and awareness; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that they had acquired IntegenX Inc. with the company focused on providing rapid DNA platform which is utilized in forensic application. The products available in the IntegenX Inc. products portfolio provide enhanced level of product offerings.

In February 2017, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and Promega Corporation announced that they had entered into collaboration for the development and commercialization of capillary electrophoresis (CE) sequencer. This collaboration will lead to the formation of a new business which will deliver analyzing equipments capable of providing results from small samples at a relatively low cost in short periods of time.

Competitive Analysis: Global Human Identification Market

Global human identification market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of human identification market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Human Identification Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global human identification market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

