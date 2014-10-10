Banana Powder Market Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth 2019 to 2026
The market analysis and insights included in the Banana Powder market report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this Banana Powder market research report. This wide-ranging market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector. The market drivers and restraints have been explained in the report with the use of SWOT analysis.
Global banana powder market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Global Banana Powder Market By Application (Beverages, Pet Food and Feed Industry, Household, Food Industry, Cosmetics), Source (Organic, Conventional), Process (Freeze Dried, Spray Dried, Sun Dried, Drum Dried, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Complete report on Global Banana Powder Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures
Market Definition: Global Banana Powder Market
Banana powder is a gluten free powder which is cheaper than the wheat powder consisting processed bananas, used as ingredient in baby food production and milk shakes. People use banana powder to make different kinds of biscuits and cakes. These are mainly used in cosmetics industry as it diminishes the fine lines by absorbing excess oil. It is very easy to use. Banana loose powder is super fine and silky which is used to apply after the foundation and the concealer.
Top Key Players:
- Chiquita
- Del Monte Fresh
- Dole Food Company
- Fyffes
- Banana Link
- Mevive International Food Ingredients
- Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd
- Vinayak Ingredients (India) Private Limited
- Aarkay Food Products Ltd
- Saipro Biotech Private Limited – India
Market Drivers
- Increasing consumers spending on all-natural and organic products drives the market
- Growing consumption in cosmetics industries will propel the growth of the market
- High demand for banana flavor from food industry is also boosting the market
- Rising demand for gluten-free product due to health awareness will also fuel the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Requirement of high maintenance for the storage may restrict the growth of the market
- Banana powder comes with extra calories that lead to unwanted weight gain which is a restraining factor for the market growth
- Continuously fluctuation in raw material costs will hamper the market in the forecast period
Customize report of “Global Banana Powder Market” as per customers requirement also available.
Market Segmentations:
By Application
- Beverages
- Pet Food and Feed Industry
- Household
- Food Industry
Bakery Products
- Confectioneries
- Cosmetics
By Source
- Organic
- Conventional
By Process
- Freeze Dried
- Spray Dried
- Sun Dried
- Drum Dried
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
By Geography
North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- K
- Italy
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Poland
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- New Zealand
- Vietnam
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Qatar
- Oman
- Kuwait
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitive Analysis: Global Banana Powder Market
Global banana powder market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of banana powder market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
