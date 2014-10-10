The key objectives of this Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin market research report can be explained here as follows. To revise and forecast the market size in the global market. To study the market key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for leading players. It also defines, explains and forecasts the market by various segments such as type, application, end-users, and region. What is more, it also analyses and compares the market status and forecast between major regions, namely, US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and rest of the world. Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin is a professional and comprehensive market report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Global sunflower de-oiled lecithin market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising health-conscious consumers due to hike in obesity cases is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Market Definition: Global Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin Market

The sunflower lecithin is an allergen free which is preferred substitute for soy lecithin in the European and Asian countries. Sunflower lecithin is used in bread, chocolate, instant products, biscuits, margarine and other food products. The sunflower lecithin can act as wetting agent, natural emulsifying agent, separating agent, stabilizer, antioxidant and dispersing agent. Crude lecithin is used for processing purpose in the food industry, which is a vital element for formula feeds and feed supplements intended for animal farming. The de-oiled sunflower lecithin powder comprises of a high concentration of phospholipids that can give very good results even used in less amount.

De-oiled sunflower lecithin is sustainable hypoallergenic and safe in nature. These are available in pale yellow color. Other benefits like lower linolenic acid and high phosphatidylcholine content provide more stability and excellent performance for applications in dietetic, food and pharmaceutical markets.

Top Key Players:

DuPont,

Cargill, Incorporated,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Bunge North America, Inc.,

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG,

LECICO GmbH,

American Lecithin Company,

LASENOR EMUL, S.L.,

Novastell,

Clarkson Specialty Lecithins,

Austrade Inc.,

Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd.,

GIIAVA

among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for natural food additives will act as driving force for the market

Growing acceptance of sunflower-based lecithin is driving the growth of the market

Rising demand for convenience food will fuel the market growth

The rise in health-conscious consumers due to hike in obesity cases in developed regions such as North America and Europe will boost the market

Market Restraints:

Replicability of de-oiled lecithin by synthetic alternatives will restrict the growth of the market

Adverse reactions of excess use of de-oiled lecithin can cause nausea, diarrhea, stomach pain, and other diseases which will hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Cargill, Incorporated had introduced de-oiled rapeseed lecithin on rising consumers demand of clean and non-GMO ingredients. This help bakery and snacks manufacturers to offer the ingredient labels as per the requirements of consumers, at low price. This will increase the product portfolio as well as revenue of the company

Market Segmentations:

Global Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Application

Food

Bakery Products

Confectionery Products

Convenience Foods

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Feed

Healthcare

By Form

Powdered De-Oiled Lecithin

Granulated De-Oiled Lecithin

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin Market

Global sunflower de-oiled lecithin market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sunflower de-oiled lecithin for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

