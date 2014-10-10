The market analysis and insights included in the Energy Drinks market report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this Energy Drinks market research report. This wide-ranging market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector. The market drivers and restraints have been explained in the report with the use of SWOT analysis.

Global energy drinks market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026..

Global Energy Drinks Market, By Product Type (Non Alcoholic, Alcoholic), Type (Inorganic, Organic), Application (Before Exercise, Recovery, During Exercise), Consumption Time (Before 11 am, Post 9 pm, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm, 5-9 pm), Ingredients (Taurine, Caffeine, Guarana, Vitamin B, L-Cartinine, Antioxidants, Others), Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailers, Non Store Retailing), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026;

Market Definition: Global Energy Drinks Market

Energy drinks provide the benefits among people such as instant energy, refreshment, increased attention and reaction speed.. There are many ingredients such as caffeine, taurine, vitamins, herbs and many other components are present in energy drink. Taurine, one kind of amino acid and is a building block of protein. The products are available in corner stations, bars and gas stations. These products are found in shops along with sport drinks, juices, and soft drinks.

The energy drinks are available in many brands such as red bull energy drink, impulse energy drink, dark dog, shark energy drinks, hype energy drinks and many others. About 60.0% of the consumers of energy drinks are male and 35.0% of people consuming energy drinks are above 35 years age.

Top Key Players:

PepsiCo, Inc ,

Red Bull GmbH,

C. Pharma,

DOHLER,

Rockstar, Inc.,

Amway,

Britvic PLC.,,

Frucor Suntory,

D’ANGELO,.,

HYPE ENERY DRINKS,

MUTALO GROUP,

XYIENCE, INC.,

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY,

AJE,

Monster Energy Company,

among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018,Britvic PLC. (U.K.)launched new health and sustainability program. It helped consumers in making healthier choices, reduces the company’s environmental impact and supports well-being in communities. The aim was to make people, community and planet healthier.

In November 2018 according to Business Standard, Coca-Cola Co (U.S.) planned to launch its first energy drinks which will come under the Coke brand name. Such decision taken by the company may help in growth of the market in future due to more demand and fulfilment of the same by the company.

In May 2017, Gatorade is a brand of sports drinks is a part of PepsiCo. Ltd. (U.S.) launched energy drink in market such as carbonated drink which contains caffeine, sugar and other vitamins. This helped in improvement in the financial status of the company.

In October 2017, PepsiCo Inc, an American company launched energy drink Sting in India. This is the second attempt made by the company to crack the energy drink market in the country India. With this launch this American company expanded its business in India.

Market Segmentations:

Global energy drinks market is categorized based on basis of products type, type, application, consumption time, ingredients and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic. In 2018, non-alcoholic segment is expected to dominate the global energy drinks market with 83.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 159,780.66 million by 2026 from USD 65,413.28 million in 2018, growing at the highest CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into organic and inorganic. In 2018, inorganic segment is expected to dominate the global energy drinks market with 67.9% market share and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, organic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into before exercise, during exercise and recovery. In 2018, before exercise segment is expected to dominate the global energy drinks market with 46.9% market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of consumption time, the market is segmented into before 11 am, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm, 5-9 pm and post 9. In 2018, before 11 am segment is expected to dominate the global energy drinks market with 37.8% market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented into caffeine, taurine, guarana, vitamin b, l-carnitine, antioxidants and others. In 2018, taurine segment is expected to dominate the global energy drinks market with 27.1% market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into store-based retailers and non-store retailing. Store-based retailers are further sub-segmented into grocery retailers, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and others. In 2018, store based retailers segment is expected to dominate the global energy drinks market with 71.9% market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

