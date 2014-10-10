This Global Automotive Terminal Market report brings into light several information about the Automotive Industry that display important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the sphere. It also informs about the trending innovation and business policies. This market report describes CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. The report comprises of reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions. This report is the best example of professional and comprehensive market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis.

Global Automotive Terminal Market By Application (Cooling, Engine, & Emission Control , Safety & Security System, Body Control & Interiors , Infotainment , Lighting System , Battery System), Current Rating (Below 40 Ampere, 41–100 Ampere, Above 100 Ampere), Type- On–Highway Vehicle (Passenger Car (PC), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), Type – Off-Highway Vehicle (Agricultural Vehicle, Construction Vehicle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Terminal Market

Global automotive terminal marketis witness an estimated value of USD 29.96 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising automation technology and expansion in automotive industry.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Terminal Market

Automotive terminals are referred as a connector is an electronic or electromechanical device that offers vehicles with connectivity solutions and is used to connect charger with the batteries of automotive vehicles. Automotive terminals come in various size, specifications and designs, they are built to withstand tough conditions and suit the varying needs of industry. The whole functionality of vehicles depends on the proper operation of the electronic devices and hence each automotive wire terminals and conductors are durable and protected.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for automotive system which is supported by government mandates is driving the market forces for automotive terminal market

Rapid increase in electrical system in vehicle is also acting as market driver

Increasing energy-efficient e-mobility as well as connected devices are some factors leading to this market expansion

Increase in concepts of electronics components per vehicle can also act as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Highly Consolidated automotive terminal market is hampering the market growth

Complexity associated with the long-term reliability feature for the high voltage terminals will restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automotive Terminal Market

By Application

Cooling

Engine & Emission Control

Safety & Security System

Body Control & Interiors

Infotainment

Lighting System

Battery System

By Current Rating

Below 40 Ampere

41–100 Ampere

Above 100 Ampere

By Type- On–Highway Vehicle

Passenger Car (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Type- Off-Highway Vehicle

Agricultural Vehicle

Construction Vehicle

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Continental announced the acquisition of Kathrein Automotive GmbH so that they can expand their connected mobility, and strengthen them in automotive antenna market. To increase the vehicle connectivity, the company is also planning to develop a high performance intelligent antenna. This acquisition will lead in expansion and new innovation under connectivity solutions for automotive terminals

In August 2018, TE Connectivity announced its acquisition of ABB’s ENTRELEC terminal block business. This acquisition will help the company to create platform in order to reduce complexity and drive innovation. By adding the ABB’s ENTRELEC terminal block offering to the company’s portfolio, the company will be able to provide complete system for signal, power and data connectivity.

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive terminal market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive terminal market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive terminal market are Viney Corporation Limited, Keats Manufacturing Co., Molex, PKC Group Ltd, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD, Lear Corporation., Delphi Technologies, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., TE Connectivity, Shree Krishna Automotive Components, Koopman Logistics Group, Terminal Technologies (I) Pvt. Ltd, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG,, IRISO Electronics CO., LTD,, Terminal Supply Co., Ascon Engineering Industries, Vehicle Wiring Products Ltd, Patel Mech India, KOREA ELECTRIC TERMINAL CO., LTD. and others.

