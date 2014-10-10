This Global Automotive Supercharger Market report brings into light several information about the Automotive Industry that display important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the sphere. It also informs about the trending innovation and business policies. This market report describes CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. The report comprises of reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions. This report is the best example of professional and comprehensive market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis.

Global Automotive Supercharger Market By Component (Harmonic Balancers, Pulleys/ Belts, Compressors, Intercoolers, Blowers, Tensioners, Valves, Head Units), Power Source (Engine Driven, Electric Motor Driven), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars (PC), Commercial Vehicles (CV), Motorcycles), Technology (Centrifugal Supercharger, Roots Supercharger, Twin-Screw Supercharger), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel), Sales (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Aftermarket), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

REQUEST FOR SAMPLE PDF OF REPORT @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-automotive-supercharger-market

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Supercharger Market

Global automotive supercharger market is estimated to grow with a substantial CAGR of 5.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The factors behind the growth of the market are increase in power of the vehicle’s engine without affecting fuel consumption, superiority over the turbochargers as superchargers and rising production of the automotive will increase the automotive supercharger market.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Supercharger Market

An air compressor which supplies more air for the combustion in the engine is known as a supercharger. Supercharger increases the pressure through compression and supplies more oxygen to engine for burning, thus increases the power of the automotive. Supercharger provides edge over turbocharging by improving fuel economy, increases engine performance, costs benefits etc. Power can be provided manually to supercharger by various means such as shaft, belt, gear or chain connected to the engine’s crankshaft.

Market Drivers:

Increase in power of the vehicle’s engine without affecting fuel consumption is driving the market growth

Rise in the demand of the high end vehicles will enhance the market growth

Improved engine output and easy installation is responsible for the growth of this market

Rising production of the automotive vehicles will also increase the automotive supercharger market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the superchargers might hinder the market growth

Original equipment manufacturers are inclining more toward the electric and hybrid vehicles which will restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automotive Supercharger Market

By Component

Harmonic Balancers

Pulleys/ Belts

Compressors

Intercoolers

Blowers

Tensioners

Valves

Head Units

By Power Source

Engine Driven

Electric Motor Driven

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

Motorcycles

By Technology

Centrifugal Supercharger

Roots Supercharger

Twin-Screw Supercharger

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

By Sales

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Roush upgraded its two supercharged trucks named F-150 SC and F-150 Nitemare. Roushes connected four different modes – wide-open, touring, sport and custom with an application which can be controlled through mobile devices. Such advancement in technology will boost the market growth

In October 2017, Roush Performance Products, Inc. and Ford Motor Company teamed up and developed a new supercharger, 700-HP, 5.0 liter V8 for Mustang GT and F-150. The new technology will improve the horsepower and torque for ford Mustang GTs and 640 horsepower along with 600 lb-ft of torque for Ford F-150. This innovation will further improve the performance enhancing the torque offering people to enjoy the two most personified vehicles in market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive supercharger market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive supercharger market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

DOWNLOAD PDF COPY OF TABLE OF CONTENT @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-automotive-supercharger-market

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive supercharger market are Eaton, EDELBROCK, LLC, Rotrex A/S, Vortech Superchargers, RIPP Superchargers, Accelerated Racing Products, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD, Honeywell International Inc, VALEO, Tenneco Inc., A&A Corvette performance Ltd, Aeristech Ltd, Duryea Technologies, IHI Corporation, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A, Ferrari N.V and others.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – xyz Research Report

What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving market?

What are the challenges market growths?

Where the key vendors in market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in this market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market?

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number 402, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

US: +1-888-387-2818

UK: +44-208-089-1725

Hong Kong: +852-8192-7475

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/