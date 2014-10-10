This Global Automotive Speciality Coatings Market report brings into light several information about the Automotive Industry that display important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the sphere. It also informs about the trending innovation and business policies. This market report describes CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. The report comprises of reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions. This report is the best example of professional and comprehensive market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis.

Global Automotive Speciality Coatings Market By Applications (Engine & Exhaust, Interior, Transmission, Wheel Rims), Type (Solvent- Borne, Waterborne, Powder Coatings), Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic), Substrate (Metal, Plastic), Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV, BEV), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Speciality Coatings Market

Global Automotive Speciality Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Advancement in the coating technology is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Speciality Coatings Market

Automotive coatings are used on automobiles for the purpose of protection and decoration. They are used to provide the protection from environment and durability. The waterborne coatings have low VOC level due to which they have low toxicity and flammability. They are used to offer high performance at high temperature and to protect against corrosion.

Market Drivers:

Increasing production of the vehicles worldwide is driving the market

Increasing demand for specialty coating among consumer is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Increase in the fuel cell electric vehicle and battery electric vehicle is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Speciality Coatings Market

By Applications Engine & Exhaust Interior Transmission Wheel Rims

By Type Solvent- Borne Waterborne Powder Coatings

By Resin Type Polyurethane Epoxy Acrylic

By Substrate Metal Plastic

By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type HEV PHEV BEV

By Vehicle Type Passenger Car LCV HCV



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Ferrari introduced their new low temperature system, which makes the Prancing Horse the world’s first manufacturer to adopt low cure clear coats technology. This new paint system reduces the energy cost and enhances sustainability as it has formulated clear coat which makes it possible for the car to bake at 100 degree instead of 150 degrees.

In January 2019, Nippon Paint announced the launch of their unique car painting and car care centre concept- Nippon Paint X’press in India. This will provide world class body and paint repair and car care services.

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive speciality coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive speciality coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive speciality coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, Cabot Corporation, Carboline Company, Coolshield International Pty., Ltd, Delta T & Protective Products, Excel Enterprise, General Coatings, Jotun, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Lincoln Industries, Mascoat, Mathur Corr Tech Private Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Sharpshell Industrial Solutions.

