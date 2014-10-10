This Global Automotive Shielding Market report brings into light several information about the Automotive Industry that display important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the sphere. It also informs about the trending innovation and business policies. This market report describes CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. The report comprises of reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions. This report is the best example of professional and comprehensive market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis.

Global Automotive Shielding Market By Material Type (Metallic Shield, Non-Metallic Shield), Shielding Type (Heat Shielding, EMI Shielding), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), EV Type (BEV, PHEV, HEV, FCEV), Heat Application (Turbocharger, Engine Compartment, Exhaust System), EMI Application (Infotainment, Electric Motor, ECM, ACC, FCW, LDW, IPA), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Shielding Market

Global automotive shielding is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth of the automobile industry.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Shielding Market

Automotive shielding is a type of protective layer installed over the components of the vehicles protecting them from the heat radiated in the operations of the vehicles, or the electromagnetic dispersions from the electrical components and devices present in the vehicles. This shielding protects other parts and devices present in the vehicle from being affected by isolating the harmful components over to one part.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand and sales of vehicles globally; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing levels of adoption of electrical devices and equipments requiring EMI shielding solutions

Market Restraints:

Advancements and innovative activities undergoing in the automobile market resulting in minimization of EMI in vehicles

Segmentation: Global Automotive Shielding Market

By Material Type Metallic Shield Non-Metallic Shield

By Shielding Type Heat Shielding EMI Shielding

By Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

By Electric Vehicle (EV) Type Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Heat Application Turbocharger Engine Compartment Exhaust System

By EMI Application Infotainment Electric Motor Engine Control Module (ECM) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, ElringKlinger AG announced their plans to expand their production capabilities and facilities for thermal and acoustic shielding. The plant expected to be operational by 2022 is situated in Fort Wayne, United States.

In March 2018, Tech-Etch, Inc. announced the launch of EMI/RFI shielding low-profile, clip-on gasket. The clip-on features of this shielding equipment make the product extremely durable and help in safe installation.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Shielding Market

Global automotive shielding market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive shielding market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Shielding Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive shielding market are Dana Limited; 3M; ElringKlinger AG; Marian, Inc.; SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG; PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; Laird; Tenneco Inc.; Tech-Etch, Inc.; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Morgan Advanced Materials; Kitagawa Corporation; RTP Company; Seal Methods Inc., and S&A Industries,.

