Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market, By Material (EPDM, NR, SBR, Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, Others), Components (Seals, Weather Strips, Gaskets, Hoses, Grommets, Bellows, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market

Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 35.01 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 57.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations and advancements in the rubber molding market along with the rising number of vehicle sales.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market

Automotive rubber molded components are produced when uncured rubber materials are cured under a high amount of pressure with inserts of textiles, metal or plastics in the required shape of the components. The methods utilized in the rubber molding process can be defined as compression, injection and transfer molding. These different components are applied in a number of different parts of the vehicles.

Market Drivers:

Increase in vehicle sales and high growth in the automotive vehicles market is expected to drive the market growth

Advancements in the market and innovative production methods is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Instability in the technological demands and changes to the applicable market is expected to restrain the market growth

Volatile raw material prices and lack of raw materials in the developing regions for the market is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market

By Material Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomers (EPDM) Natural Rubber (NR) Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Others

By Vehicle Type Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) Others

Components Seals O-Ring Seals Rotary Seals Lip Seals Mechanical Seals Weather Strips Door Weather Strips Window Weather Strips Trunk Weather Strips Hood Weather Strips Gaskets Intake Manifold Gaskets Exhaust Manifold Gaskets Oil Pan Gaskets Valve Cover Gaskets Hoses Grommets Bellows Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, United States Environmental Protection Agency issued a revised proposal setting more flexible standards and regulations regarding the production and operations of a vehicle. This step is expected to increase the vehicles sales.

In January 2015, Continental AG announced that they had completed the acquisition of Veyance Technologies Inc., impacting the position of the company in the rubber and plastics market signifying its share and emphasizing growth in the sector.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market

Global automotive rubber molded components market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive rubber molded components market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive rubber molded componenrs market are Continental AG, Dana Limited, Federal-Mogul LLC, HUTCHINSON, Cooper Standard, TOYODA GOSEI Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, SKF, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Trelleborg AB, ALP GROUP, Bohra Rubber Pvt. Ltd., Hebei Shida Seal Group Co. Ltd., NOK CORPORATION, Steele Rubber Products, Rubber The Right Way, Timco Rubber, Tubular Products Company, CGR Products, and Minnesota Rubber and Plastics.

