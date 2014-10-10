This Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market report brings into light several information about the Automotive Industry that display important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the sphere. It also informs about the trending innovation and business policies. This market report describes CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. The report comprises of reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions. This report is the best example of professional and comprehensive market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis.

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market By Storage Type (Battery, Flywheel, Ultracapacitors, Hydraulics), Electric Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV, BEV), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is expected to undergo healthy growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of the overall electric vehicles and services segment.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market

Automotive regenerative braking system is a type of component that is installed in vehicles for the saving of energy and emissions whenever brakes are applied. Whenever brakes are applied in a vehicle, energy that was used in the mobility of the vehicle is destroyed and emitted in the form of heat, regenerative braking system uses this energy storing it and converting it into electrical energy which is subsequently applied for comfort and infotainment purposes.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for fuel-efficient systems and components resulting in environment friendly vehicles

Enhanced performance of vehicles and batteries due to the storage of electrical energy and their subsequent applications in various components; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complications in integration of the system in vehicles is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Increase in the weightage of the vehicles due to its installation is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market

By Storage Type Battery Flywheel Ultracapacitors Hydraulics

By Electric Vehicle Type Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Two-Wheelers



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Brembo announced the launch of their brake-by-wire system which will integrate along with the regenerative braking system offering the capabilities of regenerative braking as well as offering their own durability.

In August 2017, Robert Bosch GmbH announced that they are planning to build a manufacturing facility situated in Nanjing, China for the manufacturing of “iBooster”, company’s regenerative braking system.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market

Global automotive regenerative braking system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive regenerative braking system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive regenerative braking system market are Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; Autoliv Inc.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Skeleton Technologies; MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; Brembo; Tesla; Toyota Motor Corporation; Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.; Mazda Motor Corporation; ADVICS CO.,LTD. and DENSO CORPORATION.

