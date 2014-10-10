This Global Automotive Oe Tyres And Wheels Market report brings into light several information about the Automotive Industry that display important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the sphere. It also informs about the trending innovation and business policies. This market report describes CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. The report comprises of reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions. This report is the best example of professional and comprehensive market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis.

Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles), Wheel Material (Alloy, Carbon Fibre, Steel, Others), Tyre Material (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber), Vehicle Class (Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles, Mid-Priced Vehicles), Wheel Size (13-15 inches, 16-18 inches, 19-21 inches, Greater than 21 inches), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth of the market for automobiles.

Market Definition: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

Tyres are rubber structures that are shaped like a ring and surround the wheels of the vehicles. These tyres are responsible for the mobility of the vehicle and also help in distributing the weight of the vehicle from the axels to the ground.

Wheels are a circular ring like structure that are used for the weight distribution and mobility, as when the power is transferred from the engine to the axle of the vehicle and then subsequently engages the mobility and rotation of these wheels and tyres.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the overall automobile market subsequently increasing the demand for tyres and wheels for vehicles

Increasing focus on innovations and advancements in the market requiring light-weight materials

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating and vulnerability in the prices of raw materials required for the production of products

Segmentation: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

By Vehicle Type Commercial Vehicles Passenger Vehicles

By Wheel Material Alloy Carbon Fibre Steel Others

By Tyre Material Natural Rubber Synthetic Rubber

By Vehicle Class Luxury Vehicles Economy Vehicles Mid-Priced Vehicles

By Wheel Size 13-15 inches 16-18 inches 19-21 inches Greater than 21 inches



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Bridgestone Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of ETB. This acquisition will help Bridgestone establish their dominance and enhance their service capabilities in the UK region.

In June 2018, Accuride Wheels announced that they had completed the acquisition of mefro wheels GmbH. With this acquisition, Accuride is expected to become a global leader for wheels to the automotive market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

Global automotive OE tyres and wheels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive OE tyres and wheels market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive OE tyres and wheels market are IOCHPE; Bridgestone Corporation; Superior Industries International, Inc.; Apollo Tyres; MICHELIN; CITIC LIMITED; Steel Strips Wheels Limited; Hitachi Metals, Ltd.; The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company; Wanfeng Group Co., Ltd.; MANGELS; Accuride Wheels; Continental AG; RONAL GROUP; thyssenkrupp AG; TOPY INDUSTRIES LIMITED; Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.; Pirelli & C. S.p.A.; ZC-RUBBER; THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.; CST; MRF; TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., LTD. and Nokian Tyres plc.

