Global Automotive NFC Market By Type (106 Kbit/S, 212 Kbit/S, 424 Kbit/S), Vehicle Type (Low-End, Mid-Range, High-End), Application (Interior, Exterior), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive NFC Market

Global automotive NFC market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 30% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 due to increasing number of government regulations mandating the use of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Market Definition: Global Automotive NFC Market

Automotive NFC is a collection of communication procedures that allows two electronic devices, generally one of which is a mobile device such as a smartphone, to create communication by carrying them to the portion within the brief range of the other. Automotive NFC (Near Field Communication) is basically a bidirectional short-range communication technology that allows interaction at a specified speed of a few centimeters of information transfer.

Market Drivers

The growing amount of public legislation requiring the use of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) has influenced the automotive use of NFC technology which is driving the market

The NFC systems provide a cost-effective, secure and effective solution to all the data transmission requirements of vehicle intelligent driving apps which is fueling market growth

NFC technology apps lead to elevated adoption rates, thus driving market growth

Increasing demand for developed and improved safety systems for vehicles drives the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost for the installation which restraints the market

Low adoption rate in developing economic countries is hampering the market growth

High cost of manufacturing is one of the restraining factor

Segmentation: Global Automotive NFC Market

By Type

106 Kbit/S

212 Kbit/S

424 Kbit/S

By Vehicle Type

Low-End

Mid-Range

High-End

By Application

Interior

Exterior

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, STMicroelectronics joined the car connectivity consortium to support increased convenience, security, and safety including STA12 Accordo infotainment processors, ST33 Secure Elements, ST25 NFC readers, STA13 Telemaco vehicle processors, and stellar vehicle gateway / domain microcontrollers

In December 2018, BMW launched NFC digital key for X5 and 8 Series cars that enables the BMW Digital Key option to lock and unlock their car and start their engine with an NFC phone. This will help the company in innovating new devices and increasing customer base

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive NFC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global automotive NFC market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating global automotive NFC market are Texas Instruments Incorporated, Telit, STMicroelectronics, Sony Corporation, Smartrac N.V., SAMSUNG, Panasonic Corporation, Alpine Electronics Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, Polaris Industries, Inc., FeliCa Networks, Inc., NXP Semiconductors., 3M, Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Lintec, Tesa, Robert Bosch, Ericsson among others.

