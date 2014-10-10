This Global Automotive Light Vehicle Sensors Market report brings into light several information about the Automotive Industry that display important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the sphere. It also informs about the trending innovation and business policies. This market report describes CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. The report comprises of reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions. This report is the best example of professional and comprehensive market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis.

Global Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market By Sensor Type (Oxygen Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Image Sensors, Speed Sensors), Application (Advanced Driver Assistance System, Body Applications, Interior Applications, Powertrain & Emission Control Applications, Safety and Body Control), Output (Analog, Digital), Integration (Discrete, Combination), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market

Global automotive light- vehicle sensors market is expected to rise at a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of the light- vehicle is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market

Modern automobiles have different types of sensors. They are usually minimise fuel consumption, reduce on-board weight and control the chemical and physical changes. These sensors are mainly used to ensure that the vehicle should work efficiently and improve the safety standard. LIDAR, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, reversing aid, lane departure warning are some of the sensors which are used in this industry.

Market Drivers:

Increases the safety of the vehicles

It reduces emission and fuel emission

Market Restraints:

The high cost of the OEM is the major factor restraining its growth.

The low light sensing capabilities is the factor which is restraining its growth.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market

By Sensor Type Oxygen Sensors Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Image Sensors Speed Sensors

By Application Advanced Driver Assistance System Autonomous emergency braking Blind spot detection systems Electronic stability control systems Lane departure warning systems Parking assistance systems Radar and camera sensors Body Applications Alarms Doors Liftgate switches Road grip sensors Windscreen sensors Wipers Interior Applications Heating, ventilation and air conditioning Instrumentation Seats Powertrain & Emission Control Applications All-wheel drive system Battery sensors Engine management Fuel sensors Ignitions Lambda sensors Start-stop engine sensors Temperature sensor Transmission sensors Safety and Body Control Acceleration/crash sensors Airbag sensors Pedestrian protection systems Seatbelt sensors Tyre pressure monitoring systems

By Output Analog Digital

By Integration Discrete Combinations



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018. Bosch announced the launch of their new automotive system ICs at electronica 2018 which will provide supply voltage, read sensor data, will process information and drive actuator.

In December 2018, STMicroelectronics launched their new image sensors- VG5661 and VG55761. This sensor will sharpen the driver- monitoring systems.

In January 2014, Ainstein announced the launch of the K-79 autonomous automotive imaging radar system which is especially designed for the industrial trucks, tractors and similar vehicles. It is a combination of advanced algorithms in imaging and localization and radar system design.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market

Global automotive light- vehicle sensors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive light- vehicle sensors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive light- vehicle sensors are Continental AG, Delphi, LMOS Semiconductor AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies, Inc, Autoliv Inc., Stmicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Allegro Microsystems, LLC., BorgWarner Inc, Flexpoint, Melexis, Schrader International, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

