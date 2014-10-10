This Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market report brings into light several information about the Automotive Industry that display important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the sphere. It also informs about the trending innovation and business policies. This market report describes CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. The report comprises of reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions. This report is the best example of professional and comprehensive market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis.

Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market By Application (Hydraulic Brakes, Hydraulic Clutch, Hydraulic Suspension, Hydraulic Tappets), Component (Hydraulic Master Cylinder, Hydraulic Slave Cylinder, Hydraulic Reservoir, Hydraulic Hose), On- Highway Vehicles Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Off-Highway Vehicles Type (Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment), Component (Hydraulic Master Cylinder, Hydraulic Slave Cylinder), End- User (OEM, Aftermarket), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market

Global automotive hydraulics system market is expected to an estimated value of USD 55.32 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing sales of on- highway vehicles and rising demand for commercial vehicle are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market

Automotive hydraulic system uses hydraulic fluid which is used to lubricate and expend the heat from various parts of the vehicles. It makes sure that the different functions of the vehicle should work properly. They usually provide fluid to the parts where heat is generated. They are widely used in applications hydraulic clutch, hydraulic brakes, hydraulic suspension etc. Increasing production of vehicle worldwide is fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Growing vehicle production is driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development in automotive hydraulics system will propel the market growth

Rising awareness about the applications of electro-hydraulic system will also drive the market growth

Increasing prevalence of electronic power steering systems among population will also act as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Increasing adoption of fully electric systems will restrain the market growth

High maintenance cost of the hydraulic system will hamper the growth of this market

Increasing user concern related to the reliability of hydraulic systems will also restrain the market

Segmentation: Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market

By Application

Hydraulic Brakes

Hydraulic Clutch

Hydraulic Suspension

Hydraulic Tappets

By Component

Hydraulic Master Cylinder

Hydraulic Slave Cylinder

Hydraulic Reservoir

Hydraulic Hose

By On- Highway Vehicles Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Off-Highway Vehicles Type

Agricultural Equipment

Construction Equipment

By Component

Hydraulic Master Cylinder

Hydraulic Slave Cylinder

By End- User

OEM

Aftermarket

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Motion Industries announced that they have acquired Hydraulic Supply Company and Hastings Auto Parts, Inc. which will help the company to expand their automotive portfolio and will help them to strengthen their place in the Detroit trading area. This acquisition will help them to provide better services and products to their customer in the future

In October 2017, VALEO announced that they have acquired FTE Automotive so that they expand their active hydraulic actuators. This will also help the company to use the FTE technologies so that they can strengthen their Valeo’s Powertrain Systems business

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive hydraulics system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive hydraulics system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive hydraulics system market are AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Bosch Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, JTEKT Corporation., Schaeffler AG, WABCO Vehicle Control Systems, Melrose Industries PLC, FTE automotive, Hydraulic Skidding Systems Industrial inc., HollySys Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Eaton., Systems Group., Cool Cars Engineering, RR parkon, DANTAL HYDRAULICS, LHS, Patson Hydrotech and others.

