Global Automotive Front-end Module Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Material (Metals, Composites, Plastic, Hybrid), Component (Radiator, Motor Fan, Condenser, Internal Air Cooler, Radiator Core Support, Oil Cooler, Headlight, Front Grill, Front Active Grill, Bumper, Horn Assembly, Fenders, Hose Assembly, Bracket Assembly, Automotive Air Quality Sensor, Bumper Beam, Cruise Control Sensor, Crash Sensor, Night Vision Sensor, Park Assist), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Front-end Module Market

Global Automotive Front-end Module Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 104.77 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 166.99 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of vehicles sales and requirements of original equipment manufacturers to save cost and time and outsource this modularization of front-ends.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Front-end Module Market

Automotive front-end modules are assembly pieces that combine and involve a number of components into one. The components depend on requirement of the original equipment manufacturers and the type of vehicles. Originally, all of this was prepared by the manufacturer which is a very time and resource consuming process which raised the need for specific players for this particular process.

Market Drivers:

Increasing vehicle demand and production is expected to drive the market growth

Requirement of original equipment manufacturers to modularize and outsource front-end modules for time and cost saving is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Prevalence of counterfeit front-end modules in the market is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Safety and technological regulations and hindrances in lightweight front-end modules is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automotive Front-end Module Market

By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

By Material Metals Steel Aluminum Composites Plastic Hybrid

By Component Radiator Motor Fan Condenser Internal Air Cooler Radiator Core Support Oil Cooler Headlight Front Grill Front Active Grill Bumper Horn Assembly Fenders Hose Assembly Bracket Assembly Automotive Air Quality Sensor Bumper Beam Cruise Control Sensor Crash Sensor Night Vision Sensor Park Assist



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, MAHLE GmbH announced that they had agreed to sell their share from the HBPO joint venture and the shares will be transferred to Plastic Omnium. The joint venture consisting of Hella, Plastic Omnium and Behr was formed in 2004 focusing on automotive front-end modules and its assembly. MAHLE GmbH with its acquisition of Behr Group owned the shares in this joint venture.

In January 2018, HBPO announced that they had planned to showcase cost-effective and innovative front-end modules at the 2018 North American International Auto Show taking place in Detroit, Michigan from January 14-28, 2018.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Front-end Module Market

Global automotive front-end module market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive front-end module market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Front-end Module Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive front-end module market are DENSO CORPORATION, MAHLE GmbH, Faurecia, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Magna International Inc., HYUNDAI MOBIS, Plastic Omnium, SMRPBV, SL Corporation, Valeo, Montaplast GmbH, Hanon Systems, Applus+, Arkal Automotive, CHASSIX, Gestamp, AGS Automotive Systems, and Continental AG.

