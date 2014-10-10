The Global Automotive Engine And Engine Mounts Market business report gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. This market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the Chemical Industry. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. It becomes easy to recognize how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the data and information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements covered in this report.

Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market By Engine Type (L4 Engine, L6 Engine, V6 Engine, V8 Engine), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Hybrid, Natural Gas), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, Two- Wheeler), Engine Mount (Elastomer, Hydraulic, Electrohydraulic), Product Type (Semi-active Engine Mount, Active Engine Mount), End- Users (SUV, Sedan), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

REQUEST FOR SAMPLE PDF OF REPORT @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-automotive-engine-and-engine-mounts-market

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market

Global automotive engine and engine mounts market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 92.93 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for engine downsizing and fuel efficient engine is the major factor for the growth of these markets.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market

Engine mount is that part of the car on which the engine of the car is supported. There main aim is to connect the car engine with the car frame. Automotive engines are those fuel consumption machines that are widely used in buses, airplanes, motorcycles and other vehicles. They improve the efficiency of the vehicle. L4, L6, V6 and V8 are some of the common types of the engines. Rising usage of these automotive engine and engine mounts in high end user is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing automotive production is driving the market growth

Rising demand of automotive engine and engine mounts in high end cars is another factor driving market

Growing prevalence for high grade natural rubber is another important factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High R&D cost of engine and engine mounts is restraining the market growth

Rising prevalence for electrical vehicles among consumer is restraining the growth of this market

High cost of these engine is another important factor restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market

By Engine Type

L4 Engine

L6 Engine

V6 Engine

V8 Engine

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Hybrid

Natural Gas

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Two- Wheeler

By Engine Mount

Elastomer

Hydraulic

Electrohydraulic

By Product Type

Semi-active Engine Mount

Active Engine Mount

By End- Users

SUV

Sedan

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2016, BWI Group announced the launch of their second-generation Magneto Rheological (MR) adaptive engine which is specially designed to increase the control of the 604 hp, bi-turbo V8 engine found in the E 63 S. It also has the ability to engine downsizing for the CO2-reduction.

In July 2017, Continental’s Innovative Switchable Engine Mounts announced the launch of their new electronically switchable engine mount so that they enhance the performance of the vehicles. To meet the requirement of the vehicles they have electromechanical shift actuator which can meet the requirement of the diesel engines. These engines are way lighter than the standard engines which can also fuel.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market

Global automotive engine and engine mounts market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive engine and engine mounts market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

DOWNLOAD PDF COPY OF TABLE OF CONTENT @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-automotive-engine-and-engine-mounts-market

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Product Stewardship Market, By Type

7 Product Stewardship Market, By Organization Size

8 Product Stewardship Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive engine and engine mounts market are Cummins Inc, Hyundai Motor Company, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., MAHLE GmbH, Scania, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, HUTCHINSON, Cooper Standard, Trelleborg AB, TOYO TIRE U.S.A. CORP, Yamashita Rubber., Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BOGE Rubber & Plastics, BWI Group.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number 402, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

US: +1-888-387-2818

UK: +44-208-089-1725

Hong Kong: +852-8192-7475

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/