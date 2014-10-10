The Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market business report gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. This market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the Chemical Industry. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. It becomes easy to recognize how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the data and information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements covered in this report.

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market By Type (Propeller Shaft, Haft Shaft), Industry (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.84 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the heavy commercial vehicle is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

Drive shaft is also known as tailshaft, propeller shaft, cardan shaft or driving shaft. It takes the power from the engine and delivers it to the wheels. They are the device which is used to drive the car. To absorb the torque of the engine it need to be strong and should be lightweight so that it can reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. For the smooth driveline performance, it should be balanced properly and should spin equal to the torque. They are not used in wheel drive cars and are found in 4WD and AWD cars.

Market Drivers:

When is enclosed in a tube they requires less maintenance as compared to chain systems.

The drive system is less likely to get jammed.

Market Restraints:

Replacing drive shaft can be very expensive which is restraining the market.

They are heavier in weight.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

By Type Propeller Shaft Haft Shaft

By Industry Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Dana launched lightweight driveshaft for heavy- duty commercial vehicles- SPL 250 Lite driveshaft. This new product is 25 pounds lighter than other competitive drive shafts and its torque rating is 18,439 lb. The lower numeric axle ratios will support engine downspeeding and will improve fuel efficiency.

In November 2016, Yukon Gear & Axle launched drive shaft for the jeep and off- road vehicle. This driver shaft is made from latest technologies for higher strength and longer life.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

Global automotive drive shaft market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive drive shaft market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive drive shaft market are Melrose Industries PLC., Advanced Composite Products & Technology, Inc., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Bailey Morris Limited, D& F Propshafts, Dana Limited, Hyundai Wia, Meritor, Inc., Neapco Inc, Nexteer Automotive, Metal Powder Products Company, The Timken Company, Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd., Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Co., Ltd., Yamada Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

