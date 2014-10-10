The Global Automotive Anti Lock Braking System Market business report gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. This market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the Chemical Industry. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. It becomes easy to recognize how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the data and information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements covered in this report.

Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market, By Sub-Systems (Sensors, Electronic Control Unit, Hydraulic Unit), Vehicle Type (Two-Wheelers, Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market

The Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market is set to witness a CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, raising the initial estimated value of USD 26.9 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 50.8 billion by 2025. Increasing safety features and introduction of safety laws by the authorities are one of the major factors for the rise in demand of the market.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market

Anti-lock braking system offers the driver safe braking mechanisms and help in steering and handling of the vehicle. These systems prevent the vehicles from slipping even on wet surfaces, and offer plenty of benefits such as reduced braking time and distance as well as reduction of tier wear and tear.

North America had the highest market share of 38% globally. Whereas, Asia Pacific region is set to witness the highest growth rate due to the significant presence of two-wheelers in the area and the regulations set forth by the authorities regarding the installation of anti-lock braking systems in two-wheelers.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of anti-lock braking systems in two wheelers will drive the market growth high significantly

Increase in global vehicle sales has directly affected the market of Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System as the authorities have regulated the inclusions of these systems in the vehicles as compulsory

Market Restraints:

High cost of maintenance and change in cost of raw materials will be one of the factors for restricted market growth

Presence of counterfeit parts and their low cost as compared to genuine manufacturers part is expected to restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market

By Sub-Systems Sensors Electronic Control Unit Hydraulic Unit

By Vehicle Type Two-Wheelers Commercial Vehicles Passenger Vehicles



Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market

The global automotive anti-lock braking system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive anti-lock braking system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aptiv, BorgWarner Inc., WABCO, DENSO CORPORATION, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., ADVICS CO.LTD., Mando Corp., AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Brembo, Federal-Mogul LLC, Knorr-Bremse.

