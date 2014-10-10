The Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market business report gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. This market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the Chemical Industry. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. It becomes easy to recognize how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the data and information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements covered in this report.

Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market, By Process (Designing, Development, Testing), By Offering (Physical, Virtual), By Software (Calibration, Signal Analysis, Simulation, Vibration), By Application (Drivetrain, Powertrain, Body & Structure, Interior), By Vehicle Type (Light-Duty Vehicle, Heavy-Duty Vehicle, Electric & Hybrid Vehicle), By Geography (Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, Rest of the World)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market

The Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market is set to witness a CAGR of 7.15% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, leading to a rise in the estimated value of USD 4.08 billion by the end of 2025, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 2.35 billion. This can be directly related to the rise in demand for comfort in car cabins, luxury features by the people. Also, increasing government regulations about the permissible noise range of the vehicles and the rising cost of Research & Development has driven the market forward.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market

The Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market is based on the concept of reduction of noise emitted from the vehicle. The noise emitted is originated from different parts of the vehicle and hence, there are various processes to reduce and regulate these noises. These tests or processes are carried out on the different applicable areas to determine and regulate these noises.

The rising costs for research and development costs have shifted the physical testing of all these processes to virtual testing and thereby reducing the costs of manufacturing and increasing the prospect of market growth.

Market Drivers:

Government regulation of noises permissible from the vehicle driving the market forward

Customer preferences changing and increasing their demand for luxuries included in the vehicle driving the demand for acoustic engineering services forward

Market Restraints:

High initial investment increasing entry barriers and hence, halting the market growth

Electric Vehicles acoustic engineering proving to be a challenge, decreasing the market growth significantly due to the increase in demand of Hybrid Vehicles

Segmentation: Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market

By Process Designing Development

By Offering Physical Virtual

By Software Calibration Signal Analysis Simulation Vibration

By Application Drivetrain Powertrain Body & Structure Interior

By Vehicle Type Light-Duty Vehicle Heavy-Duty Vehicle Electric & Hybrid Vehicle

By Geography Asia-Oceania (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Others) Europe (France, Germany, U.K., Russia, Spain, Turkey, Others) North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Rest of the World (Brazil, Iran, Others)



Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market

Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market for, Europe, North America, Asia-Oceania, and Rest of the World.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market

AVL List GmbH, Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc., Bertrandt, EDAG Engineering GmbH, Schaeffler AG, FEV Europe GmbH, Continental AG, IAV Automotive Engineering Inc., Autoneum, STS Group AG, HEAD acoustics GmbH, Verdict Media Limited, Sound Seal, m+p international Mess- und Rechnertechnik GmbH, Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Data Physics Corporation, and Signal.X Technologies LLC are few of the major market players in Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market.

