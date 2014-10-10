The Global Alternator Market business report gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. This market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the Chemical Industry. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. It becomes easy to recognize how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the data and information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements covered in this report.

Global Alternator Market By Voltage Range (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), Rotor Type (Salient Pole, Smooth Cylindrical), End- User (Oil & Gas, Marine, Power Plant, Stand- By Power, Mining), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Alternator Market

Global Alternator Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 22.02 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 33.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The increase demand of the alternative current in automotive, industrial etc. is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Alternator Market

To convert mechanical energy into electrical energy, a device is used called alternator. They are made up of battery, voltage regulator and alternator. Battery is used to generate power for internal and external part of the vehicle. They are the source for the direct electric current in vehicles for ignition, light, fans etc. Alternators let the car battery to charge it when we are driving it. The energy in the alternator is produced by the electromagnetic induction. They are driven by crankshaft in the engine which converts the piston movement into circulator movement.

Market Drivers:

Alternator usually requires less maintenance.

Due to the improved efficiency and constructional features the small unit provide the required output.

Market Restraints:

Sometime when alternator begins to fail can cause many electrical problems in the car and can cause breakdown.

As massive voltage is required to supply fixed amount of power is the reason they have high amount of insulations.

Segmentation: Global Alternator Market

By Voltage Range Low Voltage (0V- 1000V) Medium Voltage (1001V- 4160V) High Voltage (4161V- 15000V)

By Rotor Type Salient Pole Smooth Cylindrical

By End- User Oil & Gas Marine Power Plant Stand- By Power Mining



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Denso at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week launched their PowerEdge brand of starters, alternators, DPF/DOC for Class 8 trucks. They have website PowerEdgeProducts.com where information about the applications will be available. The main aim is provide the heavy duty market the best technology at best price.

In February 2017, Cummins Generator technologies were set to launch their new product STAMFORD S- Range of alternators. This new product will have CoreCooling technology which will increase the density, quality and reliability of the application and hav 3 year of warranty as well.

Competitive Analysis: Global Alternator Market

Global alternator market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of alternator market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Alternator Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in alternator market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Mituba Corp., Motor Club of America, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., DENSO CORPORATION, Elta Automotive Ltd Company, Valeo, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Cummins, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Stamford, Nidec Motor Corporation, MECC ALTE SPA, HHI, Lucus Electrical.

