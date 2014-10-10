The Global Advanced Gear Shifter System Market business report gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. This market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the Chemical Industry. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. It becomes easy to recognize how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the data and information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements covered in this report.

Global Advanced Gear Shifter System Market By Technology (Automatic Shifter, Shift- by- Wire), Component (CAN Module, Electronic Control Unit, Solenoid Actuator), Vehicle Type (Light- Duty Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Plug- In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Advanced Gear Shifter Market

Global Advanced Gear Shifter Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.31 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the automatic and hybrid transmission is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Advanced Gear Shifter Market

Gear shift also known as gear stick, gear level or gear selector is a metal level which is used to change gears in a manual transmission- equipped automobile. They are usually found in the front of the seats, either at centre console, at the transmission tunnel or directly on the floor. Gear shift have a lever and an electronic system which help the driver to change the gear according to his needs and requirement.

Market Drivers:

There is increase in the usage of the x-by- wire.

Accurate and quick responding technology.

Market Restraints:

More complexity and less reliability is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

They are expensive as compared to the normal gear shifter.

Segmentation: Global Advanced Gear Shifter Market By Technology

Automatic Shifter Shift- by- Wire

By Component CAN Module Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Solenoid Actuator

By Vehicle Light- Duty Vehicle Economy Class Mid-Size Class Luxury Class Commercial Vehicle

By Electric- Vehicle Battery Electric Vehicle Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Plug- In Hybrid Electric Vehicle



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2015, TATA Motors is planning to launch Nano with Automatic manual transmission technology. The automatic gear shift will help the company to revive their sales.

In May 2018, Maruti Suzuki India announced the launch of their new new Vitara Brezza with auto gear shift (AGS) technology. This new car has advanced safety regulations like dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, high- speed warming alert etc.

Competitive Analysis:

Global advanced gear shifter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of advanced gear shifter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the advanced gear shifter market ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Kongsberg Automotive, Stoneridge, Inc., Fujikiko Co., Ltd., DURA Automotive Systems, Ficosa International S.A.,Kuster Holding GmbH., Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, GHSP, Inc., Orscheln Products, SL Corporation, SILA, CHONGQING KUAYUE (GROUP) CO.,LTD., TOKAIRIKA,CO, LTD, Gaofa Automotive Control System CO., LTD.

