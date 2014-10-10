Global Advanced Gear Shifter System Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Kongsberg Automotive, Stoneridge, Inc., Fujikiko Co., Ltd., DURA Automotive Systems, Ficosa International S.A.,Kuster Holding GmbH |
Global Advanced Gear Shifter System Market By Technology (Automatic Shifter, Shift- by- Wire), Component (CAN Module, Electronic Control Unit, Solenoid Actuator), Vehicle Type (Light- Duty Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Plug- In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.
Market Analysis: Global Advanced Gear Shifter Market
Global Advanced Gear Shifter Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.31 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the automatic and hybrid transmission is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Market Definition: Global Advanced Gear Shifter Market
Gear shift also known as gear stick, gear level or gear selector is a metal level which is used to change gears in a manual transmission- equipped automobile. They are usually found in the front of the seats, either at centre console, at the transmission tunnel or directly on the floor. Gear shift have a lever and an electronic system which help the driver to change the gear according to his needs and requirement.
Market Drivers:
- There is increase in the usage of the x-by- wire.
- Accurate and quick responding technology.
Market Restraints:
- More complexity and less reliability is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.
- They are expensive as compared to the normal gear shifter.
Segmentation: Global Advanced Gear Shifter Market By Technology
-
- Automatic Shifter
- Shift- by- Wire
- By Component
- CAN Module
- Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
- Solenoid Actuator
- By Vehicle
- Light- Duty Vehicle
- Economy Class
- Mid-Size Class
- Luxury Class
- Commercial Vehicle
- Light- Duty Vehicle
- By Electric- Vehicle
- Battery Electric Vehicle
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
- Plug- In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2015, TATA Motors is planning to launch Nano with Automatic manual transmission technology. The automatic gear shift will help the company to revive their sales.
- In May 2018, Maruti Suzuki India announced the launch of their new new Vitara Brezza with auto gear shift (AGS) technology. This new car has advanced safety regulations like dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, high- speed warming alert etc.
Competitive Analysis:
Global advanced gear shifter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of advanced gear shifter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the advanced gear shifter market ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Kongsberg Automotive, Stoneridge, Inc., Fujikiko Co., Ltd., DURA Automotive Systems, Ficosa International S.A.,Kuster Holding GmbH., Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, GHSP, Inc., Orscheln Products, SL Corporation, SILA, CHONGQING KUAYUE (GROUP) CO.,LTD., TOKAIRIKA,CO, LTD, Gaofa Automotive Control System CO., LTD.
