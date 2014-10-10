The Global 8×8 Armored Vehicle Market business report gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. This market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the Chemical Industry. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. It becomes easy to recognize how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the data and information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements covered in this report.

Global 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market By Product (Armored Personnel Carrier, Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Light Protected Vehicle, Main Battle Tank, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicle, Tactical Vehicle, Others), Application (Defense, Homeland Security, Security), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 .

Market Analysis: Global 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market

Global 8X8 armored vehicle market is set to witness a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing terrorist activities and rising focus in homeland security department are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market

Armoured fighting vehicle are those vehicles which are usually protected by armour and usually have defensive and offensive capabilities. Infantry fighting vehicle, light protected vehicle, armored personnel carrier and others are some of the common product of the armoured fighting vehicle. These vehicles usually consist of mounted machines guns and are widely used for application such as defense, homeland security and others. Increasing criminal and terrorism worldwide is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising insurgencies is the factor driving market

Technological advancement and development in armored vehicle will also propel market

Increasing militarization of law enforcement agencies is driving market

Growing awareness associated with the safety and security among population will also drive market

Market Restraints:

High investment cost will also restrain market

Rising usage of unmanned vehicles will also hamper market

Decrease in the national defense budget will also restrict the growth

Global 8X8 Armored Market Segmentation:

By Product

Armored Personnel Carrier

Infantry Fighting Vehicle

Light Protected Vehicle

Main Battle Tank

Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicle

Tactical Vehicle

Others

By Application

Defense

Homeland Security

Security

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Paramount Group announced the launch of their armoured personnel carrier Mbombe 4 which is specially designed for the local manufacturing within countries. This new Mbombe 4 is available in 4 X4, 6X 6 and 8 X8 IFVs. This new launch will increase the defence capabilities of the country. It also provides excellent mobility, stability and reliability.

In February 2019, Calidus announced the launch of their new Wahash 8×8 armoured vehicle which is specially designed for high agility and mobility. It is very suitable for surveillance and other security purposes. It has the ability to work in temperature rom -30- 55 degree celsus. It is specially designed to provide excellent security so that they can meet th need and requirement of the people.

Competitive Analysis:

Global 8X8 armored vehicle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 8X8 armored vehicle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Product Stewardship Market, By Type

7 Product Stewardship Market, By Organization Size

8 Product Stewardship Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 8X8 armored vehicle market are BAE Systems, General Dynamics European Land Systems, IVECO DEFENCE VEHICLES – A CNH INDUSTRIAL COMPANY, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Oshkosh Defense, LLC., Rheinmetall AG, Patria, TATRA TRUCKS A.S., INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, FNSS Defence Systems, EXCALIBUR ARMY spol. s r.o., Yugoimport SDPR J.P., Tata Motors., Streit Group, OCCAR-EA, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.,ĐĐ Specijalna vozila d.d., Navistar Defense, LLC., Horstman Defence Systems Ltd and others.

