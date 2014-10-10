The Global Torque Converter Market business report gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. This market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the Chemical Industry. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. It becomes easy to recognize how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the data and information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements covered in this report.

Global Torque Converter Market, By Transmission Type (Automatic Transmission, Continuously Variable Transmission, Dual-Clutch Transmission), Component (Clutch Plate, Damper, Impeller, Stator, Turbine), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Hybrid Vehicle Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Electric Vehicle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Analysis: Global Torque Converter Market

The Global Torque Converter Market is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2025, from USD 6.4 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Torque Converter Market

The torque converter allows the motor vehicle to meet various gear ratios without using a conventional gear box. It splits the engine and transmission which allows the engine to work independently. Use of the torque converter removes the clutch and achieves better ride value by eliminating the need to use the clutch pedal. There are four components in the torque converter which are transmission fluid pump, turbine and stator. The key feature of the torque converter is its ability to multiply torque that lies in the capacity of the stator.

The torque converter runs quietly and helps to achieve fuel efficiency as the gear lag is reduced due to the lack of manual gear changing. It requires low maintenance and less efficiency to refill the transmission fluid as it is a sealed unit. The procedure of torque converter expands fuel combustion by attaining optimal torque ratios. The market for automobile is expected to expand due to increase in demand for fuel-saving technologies.

Moreover, the torque converter market for automotive is estimated to increase because of the rise in consumer demand for better ride handling and comfort. According to India Times, sales of AT cars increased by 66% from 2014 to 2015. Hence, with the increasing advancements, the torque converter market is expected to grow.

Market Drivers:

Demand for increasing sale of hybrid electric vehicles.

Demand for increasing automatics.

Market Restraint:

High cost for repairing

Less availability of components

Segmentation: Global Torque Converter Market

By Transmission Type

Automatic Transmission (AT)

Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)

By Component

Clutch Plate

Damper

Impeller

Stator

Turbine

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Hybrid Vehicle Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Competitive Analysis: Global Torque Converter Market

The global torque converter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Catalyst Carriers Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

For instance, the torque converter developed by Nissan Motor Corporation reduces the transmission time by 30%, thus offering a smoother ride and reduced fuel consumption. Hence, they offer a reliable range of torque converters.

Key Market Competitors: Global Torque Converter Market

The key players operating in the global torque converter market are –

Schaeffler AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Valeo

Yutaka Giken Company Limited

The other players in the market are EXEDY Corporation (Japan), Transtar Industries (Walton Hills), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Sonnax Transmission Company, Inc. (Vermont), Volkswagen Group (Germany), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), Ford (U S ), Hyundai (South Korea), Toyota (Japan), and TATA (India), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Japan Automotive Manufacturers Association (JAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), Dynamic Manufacturing (Germany), Precision Industries (Australia), ACC Performance Products Plus (U.S.), Stewart & Stevenson (U.S.)

