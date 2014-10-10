The Global Rolling Stock Market business report gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. This market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the Chemical Industry. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. It becomes easy to recognize how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the data and information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements covered in this report.

Global Rolling Stock Market, By Product Type (Locomotives, Rapid Transit, Coaches, Wagons), Application (Passenger Transportation, Freight), Locomotive Technology (Conventional Locomotives, Turbocharged Locomotives, Maglev), Component (Pantograph, Axle, Wheel Set, Traction Motor, Passenger Information System, Air Conditioning System, Auxiliary Power System, Position Train Control), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Rolling Stock Market

Global rolling stock market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 54.80 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 78.23 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising adoption and preference of public transport.

Market Definition: Global Rolling Stock Market

Rolling stock is termed and described as any vehicle or transport system that is used on the rail tracks. It comprises of a number of vehicles that can be categorized as powered and unpowered. This term is coined due to its relation to the term used in business “stock”, which is considered a liquid asset, by which it means the value of the products can easily be determined and appropriate product values can be defined.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption and preference of public transport due to high levels of traffic worldwide

With rising demand of public transport, energy-efficient and comfort transport is also on the rise which is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Repair and renovation of already existent rolling stock is expected to restrain the market growth

High amounts of capital and investments required for the production, sales and purchase of rolling stock is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Rolling Stock Market

By Product Type Locomotives Diesel Locomotives Electric Locomotives Electro-Diesel Locomotives Rapid Transit Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) Light Rail/Tram Subway/Metro Monorail Coaches Wagons

By Application Passenger Transportation Locomotives Coaches Freight Locomotives Wagons

By Locomotive Technology Conventional Locomotives Turbocharged Locomotives Maglev Electromagnetic Suspension Electrodynamic Suspension Inductrack

By Component Pantograph Axle Wheel Set Traction Motor Passenger Information System Air Conditioning System Auxiliary Power System Position Train Control



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, GENERAL ELECTRIC (GE) announced that they have signed a letter of intent with Ministry of Transportation and Egyptian National Railways with the deal worth around USD 575 million for the supply of 100 of GE’s locomotives as well as parts and maintenance for these.

In August 2016, CRRC announced the initiation of its first joint venture manufacturing plant situated in Haryana, India. The plant is expected to manufacture a number of parts used in locomotives as well as complete assembly process of it.

Competitive Analysis: Global Rolling Stock Market

Global rolling stock market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rolling stock market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Rolling Stock Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the rolling stock market are CRRC, Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC, TRANSMASHHOLDING, Stadler Rail, CAF Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A., HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD., Talgo, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi Ltd., Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Tech Mahindra Limited, Niigata Transys Co.Ltd., Scomi Group Bhd, ABB, Strukton, DEUTA-WERKE GmbH, Thales Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Lamifil, Balfour Beatty, American Equipment Company, Wabtec Corporation, CalAmp, Sinara Transportation Machines, Alucast Iran Co., and Randon Implementos.

