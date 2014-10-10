The Global Hub Motor Market business report gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. This market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the Chemical Industry. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. It becomes easy to recognize how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the data and information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements covered in this report.

Global Hub Motor Market, By Vehicle Type (E-Bikes, E-Scooters/Mopeds, E-Motorcycles), Installation Type (Front Hub Motor, Rear Hub Motor), Motor Type (Gearless Hub Motor, Geared Hub Motor), Output Type (Below 1000W, 1000-3000W, Above 3000W), Sales Channel (Aftermarket, OE Market), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Hub Motor Market

Global hub motor market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 11.58 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand of electric vehicles and two-wheelers.

Market Definition: Global Hub Motor Market

Hub motors are motor power generators that are installed on the wheels of the vehicles that are utilized for the improvement in efficiency and performance of the vehicles. They are installed on the wheels of the electric vehicles so that the load on the engine is reduced and the performance of the vehicle is improved.

Market Drivers:

Increased performance efficiency and capabilities of vehicles due to its usage is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing global sales and demand of electric two-wheelers and vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of these motors is expected to restrain the market growth

Availability of substitutes in the market is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Hub Motor Market

By Vehicle Type E-Bikes E-Scooters/Mopeds E-Motorcycles

By Installation Type Front Hub Motor Rear Hub Motor

By Motor Type Gearless Hub Motor Geared Hub Motor

By Output Type Below 1000W 1000-3000W Above 3000W

By Sales Channel Aftermarket OE Market



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Elaphe Ltd. launched the second generation Elaphe L1500 in-wheel motor at The Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2018 in Hannover, Germany. The motor is capable of providing higher torque and braking capabilities to bigger vehicles.

In October 2017, NTN Corporation announced the development of an “eHUB”, industry’s first motor generator utilizing hub bearing for wheel rotation. It is developed with the aim to reduce the power load on the engines and uses its own power while deaccelerating.

Competitive Analysis: Global Hub Motor Market

Global hub motor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hub motor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Hub Motor Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hub motor market are QS MOTOR, Schaeffler AG, MICHELIN, JIASHAN NEOPOWER INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO.LTD., Elaphe Ltd., NTN Corporation, TAJIMA EV, TDCM, GO SwissDrive, MAC SHANGHAI ELECTRIC MOTOR COMPANY LTD., Leaf Motor, Robert Bosch GmbH, Specialized Bicycle Components, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Zero Motorcycles Inc., LUNA CYCLE, Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG, Accell Group, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co.Ltd., MERIDA BIKES, and UU Motor Technology Co. Limited.

