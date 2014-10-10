The Global Automotive Hud Market business report gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. This market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the Chemical Industry. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. It becomes easy to recognize how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the data and information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements covered in this report.

Global Automotive HUD Market, By Hud Type (Windshield Hud, Combiner Hud), End-User (Mid-Segment Vehicle, Luxury Vehicles, Economic Vehicle), Fuel Type (Internal Combustion Engine, Battery Electric Vehicle, Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive HUD Market

The Global Automotive HUD Market is expected to reach USD 3336.15 million by 2025, from USD 737.1 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 20.71% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Automotive HUD Market

Automotive HUD is also known as automotive head up display which is a transparent display that presents data to the user in the automobile without intercepting in the user view point. It is projected on the windshield of the vehicle and provides information that is available on the dashboard. On display, it projects speedometer, navigation system display and tachometer.

According to an article published recently by trading economics, the sales of vehicles in chine will rise by 9.6 % in the year 2018 and around 2.29 million units have been sold by the end of the May in 2018. For instance, , in 2016, the International Council on Clean Transportation, the Europe hybrid-electric vehicles market share grew by 1.8% of all new cars. In Spain, the hybrid car market share increased by 2.7% in 2016 from 1.8% in 2015. This shows that the automotive sector is growing which in turn is driving the demand of automotive HUD.

Market Drivers:

Growing awareness about passenger and vehicle safety

Raising demand for connected vehicles

Demand of electric vehicles in the automotive industry

Market Restraint:

Requirement of more space in the automotive cockpit

High cost of advanced HUD systems

Segmentation: Global Automotive HUD Market

By HUD Type

Windshield HUD

Combiner HUD

By End-User

Mid-Segment Vehicle

Luxury Vehicles

Economic Vehicle

By Fuel Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Analysis : Global Automotive HUD Market

The global automotive HUD market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Automotive HUD market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, Apple company has filed a patent for an augmented reality windscreen that would turn a car windscreen into a large HUD.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive HUD Market

The key players operating in the global automotive HUD market are –

Delphi Automotive PLC

Rockwell Collins

BAE Systems

The other players in the market are Robert Bosch, Panasonic, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Pioneer Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, Harman, Garmin, Microvision, Inc., LG Display, Apple Inc, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc, Nisaan, Mazda, Kia, Mercedes, Volvoamong other.

