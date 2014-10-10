The Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market business report gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. This market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the Chemical Industry. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. It becomes easy to recognize how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the data and information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements covered in this report.

Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Component (Bonnet Liner, Cabin Rear Trim, Door Trim, And Others), Materials Type (ABS, Fiberglass, PU, PVC, Polypropylene And Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle And Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Electric Vehicle Type(BEV, HEV, And PHEV), Application(Exterior, Interior, Under Hood And Engine Bay, Trunk Panel) Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

The Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market is expected to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2025 from USD 2.08 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

The Automotive Acoustic materials market is segmented into different types. Among those types, material type component Polyurethane is expected to gain the largest market share in forecast period. Increased adoption of polyurethane by OEM’s in automotive sector is expected to fuel the polyurethane material type market growth and increase in the sales of premium vehicles at a global level is expected to influence the demand for automotive acoustic materials.

Due to receding of tail-pipe emission, the focus towards hybrid vehicles and electric is drastically rising and the demand in future is expected to increase. The growth is observed in vehicle segment and hybrid vehicles due to increase demand of acoustic materials market. In 2016, DuPont launched a new product line for expansion of its thermal conductive resins portfolio, a new electrically friendly polymer line, innovative rubbers for wire and cable compounders for performance based.

In 2017, Henkel collaborations with its strategic suppliers for intimate customer partnership, adhesive technologies, raw materials and powerful innovations.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing of demand in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Growing demand in premium passenger vehicles segment.

It is used to reduce the machine and equipment noise.

Rising government regulations pertaining to vehicles noise trending the acoustic market.

Distortion due to fluctuating raw material prices will restrain the market growth.

Market Segmentation: Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

The market is based on Component type, materials type, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, application type and geographical segments.

Based on component, the market is segmented into Bonnet Liner, Cabin Rear Trim, Door Trim, and Others.

Based on materials, the market is segmented into ABS, Fiberglass, PU, PVC, Polypropylene and Others.

Based on vehicle, the market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle.

Based on electrical vehicle, the market is segmented into BEV, HEV, and PHEV.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Exterior, Interior, Under Hood and Engine Bay, Trunk Panel.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

The Global Automotive Acoustic materials market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of IP telephony service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. In 2017 Xorcom launched a new IP Phone that’s having features of Speed dialing, call forward/transfer/hold/pick-up.

For instance, in 2017, Cordura, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products launched eco-efficient textiles for long-efficiency and increase inutility and durability products.

Key Players: Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

The renowned players in global Automotive Acoustic materials market are DuPont, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Covestro AG, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Sika, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Huntsman International LLC., Bayer AG, Owen corning, johns Manville, Rockwool international, fletcher insulation and Knauff insulation, Thomas net, Sounddown corp., Victrex, USA., Fabri-Tech components,Inc.,Johnson bros, Roll Forming Co., Heubach Corporation, U.S. Rubber Supply Co., Tex Tech Industries and many more.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.

