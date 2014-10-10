Global Agriculture Analytics Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the agriculture analytics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global agriculture analytics market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of deployment type, component, farm size, application, and geography. The global agriculture analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading agriculture analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Implementation of analytics in agricultural and farming activities help the farmers to analyze all real-time data such as soil, moisture, weather, crop, and more. It also enables to have an organized plan for farm production, post-harvest activities. An emphasis on government and regulatory bodies for the adoption of modern farming and agriculture technologies such as the use of analytics, artificial intelligence among the farmers has resulted in positive growth of agriculture analytics market.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002951/

Some of the key players influencing the agriculture analytics market: Accenture Plc, Agrivi, DeLaval Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., Granular, Inc., IBM Corporation, Iteris Inc., Monsanto Company, PrecisionHawk, and Trimble Inc.

Implementation of analytics in agricultural and farming activities help the farmers to analyze all real-time data such as soil, moisture, weather, crop, and more. It also enables to have an organized plan for farm production, post-harvest activities. An emphasis on government and regulatory bodies for the adoption of modern farming and agriculture technologies such as the use of analytics, artificial intelligence among the farmers has resulted in positive growth of agriculture analytics market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the agriculture analytics market.Also, key agriculture analytics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Buy NoW @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002951/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com