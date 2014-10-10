The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The HD maps or high definition maps are purposefully built for self-driving assistance with extremely high precision at the centimeter scale. The use of smartphones and navigation devices would soon become outdated, and autonomous cars would be equipped with these maps owing to disruptions in the robotic technology. Increasing demand for real-time data and a rise in the car rental and online cab services would create lucrative growth prospects for the HD map for autonomous vehicles market during the forecast period.

The HD map for autonomous vehicles market is expected to flourish in the forecast period on account of the growing trend of autonomous driving and increasing investment in startups for developing HD maps. Moreover, growing commercial rental services are expected to fuel market growth in the future.

However, high technology cost is a challenge faced by the HD map for autonomous vehicles market during the forecast period. On the other hand, advancements in 5G technology are likely to showcase significant growth opportunities for the key stakeholders of the HD map for autonomous vehicles market in the coming years.

Some of the Major Players in Global Market : Civil Maps, DeepMap, Inc., HERE Technologies, MapmyIndia (CE Info. Pvt. Ltd), Momenta, Navmii Publishing Ltd, NVIDIA Corporation, The Sanborn Map Company, Inc., TomTom International BV and NavInfo Co., Ltd.

The global HD map for autonomous vehicles market is segmented on the basis of solution type, application, and vehicle type. Based on solution type, the market is segmented as embedded and cloud-based. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as personal mobility and commercial mobility. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global HD map for autonomous vehicles market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The HD map for autonomous vehicles market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting HD map for autonomous vehicles market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the HD map for autonomous vehicles market in these regions.

