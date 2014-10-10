The growing advent as well as adoption of Industry 4.0 permits the manufacturers to use advanced technologies which provides better connectivity to the machines and automate the manufacturing processes. The rising integration of sensors, networking devices, storage devices connectors, servers, across the manufacturing machines is anticipated to grow the manufacturing cloud market in the forecast period.

The Manufacturing Cloud Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The reports cover key market developments in the Manufacturing Cloud as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Manufacturing Cloud are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Manufacturing Cloud in the world market.

The growing government initiatives for modernizing manufacturing industry and increasing demand for cloud-based solutions across manufacturing companies are the significant drivers for the growth of the manufacturing cloud market. The rising development of technologies which includes cloud computing, Internet of things (IoT), and virtualization is creating opportunities for the manufacturing cloud market in the coming years.

The “Global Manufacturing Cloud Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of manufacturing cloud market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, deployment type, organization size, application, end users, and geography.

Leading Key Players:

• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• Google LLC

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Plex Systems Inc.

• Salesforce.com, Inc.

• VMware, Inc.

The global manufacturing cloud market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading manufacturing cloud market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global manufacturing cloud market is segmented on the offerings, deployment type, organization size, application, and end users. Based on offerings, the market is segmented into solution, and services. On the basis of deployment type the market is bifurcated into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Based on organization size the market is segmented into large enterprises, small and medium sized enterprises.

On the basis of application the market is bifurcated into business intelligence and analytics, customer relationship management (CRM), supply chain and inventory management, human capital management (HCM), finance and accounting, manufacturing enterprise resource planning (ERP), product lifecycle management (PLM), and others. Similarly, based on end users the market is segmented into electronics & semiconductors, industrial equipment & machinery, automotive, oil & gas, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global manufacturing cloud market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The Manufacturing cloud market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

