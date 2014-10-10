Global life science analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The growth of the life science analytics market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing need for improved data standardization. Moreover, use of analytics in precision & personalized medicine, and increasing focus on improving patient outcomes also likely to add new opportunities for the global life science analytics market over the forecast period.

Life science analytics is used for capitalizing on big data to increase the global collaboration based on accurate clinical research information. The life sciences analytics helps to standardize the clinical trials data and validate its adherence. Advanced analytics aids in early detection of potential risks and also enables to proactively address them.

Download Sample Brochure@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001212/

“Global Life Science Analytics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global life science analytics market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, end user and geography. The global life science analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. “

Some of the key players influencing the market are:-

IBM,

Oracle,

SAS Institute Inc.,

Accenture,

IQVIA,

Cognizant,

MaxisIT,

TAKE Solutions Limited,

Wipro Limited,

SCIOInspire, Corp

and others.

Includes the profiles of key life science analytics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the life science analytics market in the global arena due to the increasing public & private R&D initiatives on life science research and increasing demand for use of big data analytics that helps to increase R&D productivity in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global life science analytics market due to the increasing focus on better profiling & targeting of clients and medical practitioners in the region.

On the basis of type the market is segmented into predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics and descriptive analytics. By component, the life science analytics market is segmented as services and software. Based on end user the market is segmented as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research centers, medical device companies and third-party administrators.

Report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global life science analytics based on type, component, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall life science analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

For More Discount Offers Visit@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100001212/

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Life Science Analytics Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Life Science Analytics Market – By Type

3.2.2 Life Science Analytics Market – By Component

3.2.3 Life Science Analytics Market – By End User

3.2.4 Life Science Analytics Market – By Region

3.2.4.1 By Country

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America– PEST Analysis

4 Life Science Analytics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Life Science Analytics Market – Global Analysis

5.1 Global Life Science Analytics Market Overview

5.2 Global Life Science Analytics Market Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.4 Expert Opinions

Inquiry For Buying This Report@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPHE100001212/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/