Global thermal management market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.28 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising requirement for efficient thermal management solution.

Electronic devices and circuits often produce excess heat. This excess heat, therefore, needs thermal management in an attempt to avoid errors and hence enhance efficiency. Several methods are available to allow thermal management to be carried out, including multiple systems such as conduction cooling equipment, convection cooling machines, sophisticated modeling machines and hybrid cooling systems. Thermal management can be performed for apps such as consumer electronics, computers and data centers, manufacturing, aviation and defense and much more.

Market Drivers:

Rising requirement for efficient thermal management solutions and systems from electronics

Increasing advances in the electronics industry are boosting the growth of the market

Enhanced use of electronic equipment in distinct end-use sectors

Increased progressive miniaturisation of electronic instruments

Market Restraints:

The complexity of parts used for thermal management hinders the growth of the market.

The focused regions are basically U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Scope of Thermal Management Market

By Materials Adhesive Materials Tapes Films Thermally Conductive Electronically Conductive Adhesive Liquids Heat Cure Room Temperature Cure Non- Adhesive Materials Pads Electrically Insulating (if data available) Non Electrically insulating (if data available) Gap Fillers Phase Change Materials Greases By Devices Conduction Cooling Devices Wedge locks Potting Convection Cooling Devices (passive and active) Heat Sink Heat Spreaders Forced Air and Natural Cooling Devices Heat Pumps Advanced Cooling Devices Direct Immersion Cooling Microchannel Cooling Cold Plates Other (Cryogenic Cooling, Refrigerant Cooling, and Spray Cooling) Hybrid Cooling Devices Electrowetting Spot Coolers Vapour Chambers Compact Heat Exchangers Thermoelectric Cooling Other (Jet impingement cooling, Heat super conductors) By Service Installation and Calibration Optimization and Post-Sales Support By End-Use Application Aerospace & Defense Automotive Battery Thermal Management Hybrid Vehicle Plug-In Electric Vehicle Engine Control Thermal Management Waste Heat Recovery and Emissions Reduction Brake and Suspension Cooling Systems Seat Heating and Cooling Automotive LED Lighting System Servers and Data Centers Consumer Electronics Laptop and Computer Audio amplifier components Home Appliances (TV, Fridge, Washing Machine, Blender, Oven, etc) Power supplies Gaming Devices Mobile phones Healthcare Large Infrastructure Equipment Portable Equipment



Research Methodology: Global Thermal Management Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

