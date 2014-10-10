Global internet of things (IoT) operating systems market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 43.40% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the increased traction for emergence of technologies, including cloud computing mobility and cloud computing and growing online data sharing and BYOD.

The key profiles various organizations and players have likewise been highlighted here such as Apple Inc., Arm Limited, BlackBerry Limited, Canonical Ltd, eSOL Co.,Ltd., Google, Green Hills Software, AO Kaspersky Lab., Siemens, Microsoft, Wind River Systems, Inc., WITTENSTEIN SE, Mentor, a Siemens Business, Silicon Laboratories, Contiki, Cypress.io, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SAMSUNG. These profiles help the new entrants to clearly visualize the level of competition they are going to experience in the Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems market.

IoT (Internet of Things) has the capacity to exchange information efficiently with minimal use of resources and also with low power consumption between distinct appliances over a specified network. Since regular operating systems require significant resources, they are not able to link with the IoT implementation. Conventional operating systems including iOS, Windows, and Linux are not appropriate for IoT applications. These systems are driven by a real-time operating system (RTOS), which provides more memory and energy efficiency for connectivity, interoperability and usability.

The Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems report conveys a top to bottom efficient viewpoint of the knowledge identified with the Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market. This market report utilizes well-examined market strategies such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis that convey deep market insights. The report includes a thorough investigation of different components impacting the market development.

Market Drivers:

Surging adhesion for emergence of technologies such as cloud computing and mobility, that fosters the market growth

Reduction of cost of product manufacturing and prices, is driving the growth of the market

IoT devices connected to the operating systems consumes less power, is helping the market to grow

Portability in the range of products and surging demand for internet connectivity, drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of consistency among standards for interconnectivity and interoperability, will restraint the market expansion

Software licensing and IP violation of the operating system, hinders the market growth

Proliferation of IoT operating system, will restraint the market expansion

The focused regions are basically U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Additionally, this report can be customized according to the customers' requirement. Specific regional wise or country wise analysis is also available as per on request.

Scope of Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market

By Component Client Side Server Side Professional Services Business Consulting Services Deployment and Integration Services Maintenance and Support Services By User Type Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises By Application Area Smart Building and Home Automation Capillary Networks Management Smart Utilities Vehicle Telematics Industrial Manufacturing and Automation Smart Healthcare Digital Signage Smart Factories IoT Wearables Others By Verticals IT Manufacturing Medical & Healthcare Consumer Electronics Industrial Automation Energy & Utilities Transportation & Logistics Others By Operating System Windows 10 IoT OS WindRiver VxWorks IoT OS Embedded Apple IOS And OSX Nucleus RTOS Green Hills Integrity IoT OS Other IoT OS



Research Methodology: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

