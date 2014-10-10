The demand for heat exchangers in the aircraft industry has increased in the global market. Many major companies which design and manufactures aircraft heat exchangers have the opportunity to expand its business in developing countries such as Mexico, Thailand, Malaysia, and others. The reason to expand in such countries is low labor cost and highly skilled labors. For instance, the earnings of workers in Mexico are one of the most cost-effective aspects of manufacturing operations to Mexico, which generates opportunities for the manufacturers of a highly developed country to expand its manufacturing plant. Several developed countries around the world are focusing on expanding its aircraft components manufacturing operation in the developing countries. The above-mentioned factor offers prosperous opportunities to the Aircraft heat exchanger market.

The global aircraft heat exchanger market accounted at US$ 1.43 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.54 Bn by 2027.

Some of the other notable players in the global aircraft heat exchanger market include Boyd Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Jamco Corporation, Liebherr Group, Meggitt Plc, Tat Technologies Ltd., Triumph Group, Inc., Collins Aerospace, Wall Colmonoy, and Woodward, Inc.

Moreover, the aircraft component manufacturers have to adhere to a numbers of laws and rules set by international and domestic aviation organizations, which limit the manufacturing cost. Along with this, the capital investment involved in setting up of aircraft heat exchanger manufacturing plant is higher, which again pose a potential risk for the new entrants in the industry. Thus, owing to the stringent rules and regulations and higher Capex, makes the threats to new entrant parameter all time low in the aircraft heat exchanger market.

The aircraft heat exchanger market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global aircraft heat exchanger market. Whereas, North America, followed by Europe, holds the highest market share in the aircraft heat exchanger market in 2018.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the region experiencing ample of opportunities for the manufacturers and providers of aircraft components and devices. The Asia Pacific has several growing economies, which is leading the growth with a wide variety of sectors, including aerospace, military & defense, construction, technology, and others. Many emerging economies in the APAC region are considered to be developing economies and therefore attracting investment from regulatory bodies of these countries to bring enhancement in their technologies. This would eventually propel the growth and adoption of enhanced devices to be integrated into aircraft which drive the demand of aircraft heat exchanger.

Further, in the years ahead, robust growth in the passenger traffic demands is anticipated, which would require the deployments of additional fleets of aircraft, thereby leading to opportunities for aerospace heat exchanger player’s. The regional variations in the diverse Asian continent reflect varying competitive dynamics, currency volatility, and fuel hedging policies.

