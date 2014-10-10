Aircraft manufacturing is a sophisticated turnkey project requiring advanced technical, engineering, and professional experiences along with a considerable volume of resources and time for its efficient execution. Moreover, the high cost of the asset coupled with the total cost of ownership along with periodic maintenance further add to the complexity associated in the production of aircraft. As a result, the aviation industry has witnessed an unprecedented volume of order backlogs for the past decades and continue to face a considerable number of aircraft order backlog currently as well. However, the recent advancement in technological and production capabilities, especially in improving the overall manufacturing efficiencies has significantly enhanced the rate of aircraft deliveries. Despite the significant number of existing aircraft order backlogs, the industry has witnessed an improved rate of annual aircraft delivery as both the leading aircraft manufacturers reported a record number of aircraft deliveries in 2017. For instance, according to the data available at Center for Asia-Pacific Aviation (CAPA), the commercial industry witnessed a record 1,740 number of aircraft deliveries 2017 which was an increase of 1.5% from the previous year. In addition to this, the year was the seventh consecutive year that witnessed an increase in the number of aircraft deliveries.

The key companies operating in the field of aircraft wire & cable that are profiled in the report include A.E. Petsche Company, AMETEK, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Collins Aerospace, PIC Wire & Cable, Radiall, Nexans SA, TE Connectivity, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market is expected to grow from US$ 738.1 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,412.8 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.6% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Globally, the improvement in urbanization equipped with a significant surge in the volume of air traveling passengers has profound influence positive impact over the aircraft deliveries and subsequently, the Aircraft Wire and Cable Market globally. Factors such as an increase in disposable income of the individuals along with the development of airport infrastructure to boost connectivity via air have played a crucial role in the improvement of the delivery of commercial aircraft over the past few years. As a result, the continuous growth of commercial aircrafts delivery compared to military aircraft is anticipated to be the primary market driving factor for the Aircraft Wire and Cable Market during the coming years. In addition to this, the periodic maintenance, repairs, and modifications of the growing fleet of commercial aircraft also continue to provide steady market growth opportunities across both developed and developing economies, subsequently providing a steady flow of revenue for the market players operating in the aircraft wire and cable market.

The market players present in Aircraft Wire and Cable Market are mainly focusing on global expansion by mergers & acquisition, and introducing new manufacturing facility. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world permit the companies to maintain its brand name globally. Few of the recent developments are listed below;

2019: SmartSky Networks selected Gore’s vapor-sealed 7 Series for their new inflight connectivity system to provide travelers with a true 4G LTE air-to-ground connection in aircraft.

2019: W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. announced the new GORE Fiber Optic Cables, 1.8 mm Simplex with high impact-resistance for extreme defense aircraft environments. This version is proven to exceed new stringent JN1177 and EN4641-301 industry standards for more durability while maintaining high-bandwidth data and video transmission on 10-Gb avionics networks.

2018: Amphenol Borisch Technologies (ABT) invested USD 3.7 million to expand its operations in Kentwood, Michigan.

