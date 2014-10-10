According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Pumps in Solar Power Generation Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global pumps in solar power generation market is expected to reach US$ 987.4 Mn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025.

The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global pumps in solar power generation market. For instance, in 2017 Sulzer launched SIL inline single stage centrifugal pump. The SIL pump range is designed to match up with the process requests in industrial applications. Developed for clean liquid processes, with the help of pumping technology. Similarly, Wilo announced Wilo-Yonos PICO series, a new generation of tested and tried heating pump. This new series is manufactured especially for residential building with new feature like energy consumption will be monitored constantly on the LED display. In 2017, Sulzer has received two orders for pump from Técnicas Reunidas for the Kilpilahti an integrated heat and power plant in Porvoo, Finland. Various other players are operating in the pumps in solar power generation market, which also focus on different strategic initiative to boost their business as well as market value.

Get Sample Copy of this Report Click Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000947/

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 14.6% during the forecast period

Power Tower segment in power plant type segment in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR from 2018 – 2025.

Molten Salt Pumps captured the Asia Pacific pumps in solar power generation market in 2017 and is also expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- EBARA Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, GRUNDFOS, KIRLOSKAR Brothers Limited, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Ruhrpumpen Group, Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group PLC, WILO SE, Xylem.

A detailed Automotive Mufflers Market SWOT analysis provides strategic information on the strengths and weaknesses of key players in the market, categories and country growth prospects, challenges and intimidation from current competition and future growth prospects, and global and regional market positions.

Automotive Mufflers Market Report presents a complete assessment of the market and contains a market forecast, market share, market size, future trend, key players, current growth factors and industry validated market data.

The pumps in solar power generation market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025. China being the leading electricity producer in the world, invested around US$ 100 Bn in clean energy in the year 2015 and is highly focused on the development of renewable energy. Also, Also, Indonesia’s government has plans to increase the electricity access from 85% to 98% by 2022. The US$ 93 Bn expansion plan comprises of 291 generation plants, 1375 new substations as well as 47,000 km of new transmission and distribution lines. The government’s energy expansion strategy will target renewable sources for the development. Furthermore, Singapore is also adopting a holistic approach towards in ecological energy management across electricity generation, transmission & distribution and consumption.

GLOBAL PUMPS IN SOLAR POWER GENERATION MARKET – SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL PUMPS IN SOLAR POWER GENERATION MARKET – BY POWER PLANT TYPE

Linear Parabolic Trough

Power Tower

Fresnel Plant

GLOBAL PUMPS IN SOLAR POWER GENERATION MARKET – BY PUMP TYPE

Heat Transfer Fluid Pump

Molten Salt Pump

The Automotive Mufflers Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2018 to 2027, with 2018 being the base year and the 2018 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry. Market.

Report Objectives:

Analyzing the size of the global Automotive Mufflers Market on the basis of value and volume.

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Automotive Mufflers Market.

Exploring the key dynamics of the global Automotive Mufflers Market.

Highlighting important trends of the global Automotive Mufflers Market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

Deeply profiling top players of the global Automotive Mufflers Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Automotive Mufflers Market.

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Buy Now@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000947/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com