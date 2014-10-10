Global Next Generation Sequencing Market report provides the main region, market conditions with product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand market growth and forecast etc. This Next Generation Sequencing report also present the SWOT analysis, investment, feasibility and investment return analysis. The report enfolds the imperative and insightful consuls that provide clear picture of the market. It also studies historical and current events in the market and provides valuable forecast estimations to help the organization to determine the futuristic status of the market and perform accordingly. The overview, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in Next Generation Sequencing market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

This Next Generation Sequencing report will help to develop business strategies by understanding the trends and shaping the market. It organizes sales and marketing by identifying the best opportunities for the Next Generation Sequencing market. This Next Generation Sequencing report helps to understand the future market competition in industry. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The next generation sequencing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The next generation sequencing market is estimated to reach US$ 26,501.25 Mn by 2025.

Next generation sequencing (NGS) is the technology which is used to align millions of small fragments of DNA simultaneously that are capable of processing multiple DNA sequences in parallel. The arrival of rapid DNA sequencing methods has significantly enhanced biological and medical research and discovery. The demand for next generation sequencing technology has been increasing widely due to the rise in genetic tests. The availability of next generation sequencing at low cost, technological advancements and high prevalence of cancer cases during the previous years. Also, the companies operating the next generation sequencing market have been investing substantial time and amount in research and development activities, through which better technologies can be introduced in the market.

The major players operating in the market of next generation sequencing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, PerkinElmer, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beijing Genomics Institute, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen N.V., Macrogen, Inc., and Illumina, Inc. among others

MARKET SCOPE

In our study, we have segmented the next generation sequencing market by product, service, application and end-users. The products considered in the study are platform, services, and consumables. The platform segment is further segmented as Hiseq, Miseq, Solid, ION Torrent, Pacbio Rs II & Sequel Systems. The sub-segment of services is further divided as sequencing services and data management & analysis services. Consumables is further bifurcated as sample preparation consumables, library preparation & target enrichment kits & reagents, and quality control kits & reagents. The services segment is classified as genome sequencing. Exome sequencing, resequencing & targeted sequencing, and other services. The applications of next generation sequencing covered in the report include, diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medicine, and others. The end-users of next generation sequencing is classified as academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinics, and others. Geographically, the market for next generation sequencing is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America (S&CAM).

Market segmentation:

Next Generation Sequencing Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Platforms, Services, Consumables); Service (Genome Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Re-sequencing & Targeted Sequencing, Other Sequencing Technologies); Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine, Other Applications); & End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End Users)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.

The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

The application areas of the market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

