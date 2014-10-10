The market analysis and insights included in the Lutein Market report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this Lutein Market research report. This wide-ranging market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector. The market drivers and restraints have been explained in the report with the use of SWOT analysis.

Global lutein market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed due to its extensive uses in food applications which include bakery & confectionery products, dairy products, and infant formula.

Global Lutein Market By Form (Powder & Crystalline, Oil Suspension, Beadlet, Emulsion), Source (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Personal Care Products) Production Process (Chemical Synthesis, Extraction from Botanical Material, Fermentation, Algae Route), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Lutein is a type of vitamin known as a carotenoid. At normal concentrations in food, it is a yellow pigment and in high concentration, it appears in orange or red pigment. We are born with the lutein in our eyes but it doesn’t reproduce it. Lutein is obtained by animals by ingesting plants. Animal fats and egg yolks are also sources of lutein. It is needed to boost immunity in the human body. The foods that are rich in lutein are broccoli, kale, corn, kiwi fruit, orange, egg yolks and squash.

FENCHEM,

Divi’s Nutraceuticals,

LycoRed Ltd.,

PIVEG, INC.,

Vitae Caps S.A.,

Digestive Disease Week,

Hansen Holding A/S,

Chenguang Biotech Group Co.,Ltd,

FMC Corporation,

BASF SE,

Kemin Industries, Inc,

OmniActive Health Technologies,

Allied Biotech Corporation,

KATRA GROUP,

Döhler,

I.D. – Parry (India) Limited,

Synthite Industries Ltd,

Nature’s Bounty,

NutraMarks, Inc.,

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Market Drivers:

The scope of application has surged which has driving the market growth

The preventive nutraceuticals and healthcare is boosting the market growth

The demand for natural colorants has increased which has propelled the market growth

The growth in various industries such as aquaculture, poultry and pork has fuelled the growth of the market

The growing demand for eye supplements is contributing the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The high doses of lutein has various harmful effects which hinders the market growth

The various stringent regulatory and approval norms which has restraint the market growth

The lack of R&D activities in African and middle eastern countries is hampering the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Carlson has launched new product Super DHA + Lutein. It provides a special mix of lutein and omega-3. It improves the focus, memory, clarity, mental health and cognitive performance. This product launched has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased the acquisition rate of customers.

In June 2018, Bausch + Lomb launched a new product Ocuvite Blue Light which is a vitamin supplement. It is made of lutein and zeaxanthin which will help to protect the eyes from blue light of consumers. This product launch will expand the market share of the company as well as expand their product offerings.

Market Segmentations:

Global Lutein Market is segmented on the basis of

Form

Source

Application

Production Process

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Form

Powder & Crystalline

Oil Suspension

Beadlet

Emulsion

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Application

Food

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Products

By Production Process

Chemical Synthesis

Extraction from Botanical Material

Fermentation

Algae Route

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Lutein Market

Global lutein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lutein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

